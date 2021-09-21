ISL 2021/22: Bengaluru FC and Erik Paartalu part ways ahead of the upcoming season

Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC have parted ways with Australian defensive midfielder Erik Paartalu by mutual consent. The news was announced by the club on Tuesday (September 21).

"The club and Erik Paartalu have decided to part ways by mutual consent. We thank Erik for his time at BFC and we wish him the best for the future," Bengaluru's social media captions read.

Erik Paartalu signed for the Blues ahead of the 2017/18 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) and has been a vital cog in the club since then. He joined from Qatari side Al Kharaitiyat SC and was part of the BFC squad when they were crowned ISL 2018/19 champions.

The 35-year-old player can cover the pitch quickly and has excelled in both covering for the defenders and building out of the back for the forward players.

The Australian player has played 67 matches in the ISL, having scored nine goals. He also has nine assists to his name since making his debut during the 2017/18 ISL.

Speaking of Erik Paartalu's ISL 2020/21 stats, he played 18 matches for Bengaluru FC and managed to find the net a couple of times. He scored his first goal against Kerala Blasters FC in a winning cause, while his second goal came against Odisha FC.

Odisha FC were leading the game by a 1-0 margin until Erik Paartalu converted a goal off Cleiton Silva's assist to level the scores. His goal forced the Kalinga Warriors to split points with the Blues.

Erik has represented the club across various events over the last few years. He is a Blues' gem and will always have a place for himself in the fan's heart.

Bengaluru FC to begin ISL 2021/22 campaign against NorthEast United

The Blues will kickstart their ISL 2021/22 campaign against the Highlanders on November 20 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. They will begin their season with a home fixture under the guidance of coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC will look to start their campaign with a bang and carry positive momentum forward into the remaining matches of the season.

Bengaluru FC's first 11 fixtures

The fixtures for the BFC's first 11 matches of ISL 2021/22 are as follows:

November 20, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

November 24, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium

November 28, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 4, 2021 (9:30 PM)

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 8, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 11, 2021 (9:30 PM)

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 16, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 20, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

December 30, 2021 (7:30 PM)

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium

January 4, 2022 (7:30 PM)

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

