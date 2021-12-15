Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli praises ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers ahead of ISL clash

Bengaluru FC are struggling to find their form this season under Marco Pezzaiuoli. They take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match. The Mariners are currently in the middle of a bad run themselves.

The two sides will face each other in Match no. 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaaiuoli has a difficult task ahead after failing to deliver a win post the season-opener against NorthEast United FC.

The Bengaluru FC boss addressed the media in a virtually held press conference ahead of the ISL clash against the Mariners. The German football coach, while appreciating ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers, said:

"ATK MB are a quality team with Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and others. They are very good on the counter and we need to make sure we're not caught out, to make sure the team is well organized for any attack."

Bengaluru FC's gaffer highlighted that his side are in search of an identity in their playing style. He believes their failure to produce a positive outcome has brought pressure on them. Bengaluru FC is a big club, the German stated, while emphasizing that they will continue to work hard to achieve the desired results.

Bengaluru FC gaffer tells experienced players to take up the mantle

Marco Pezzaiuoli, in the press-conference, mentioned that Leon Augustine and Yrondu Musavu-King will be sidelined until January. He had a clear message for the players currently available at his disposal. He said:

"The more experienced players need to step up and be vocal to guide the youngsters. Irrespective of who's injured, the available players need to take charge and bring the best out of each other."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Bengaluru FC head coach added that defender Pratik Chaudhari has improved from the previous season. He feels the Indian centre-back has been able to reduce the frequency of individual errors this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy