Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Kolkata Giants ATK Mohun Bagan were hosted by Bengaluru FC in Match no. 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. It was a goalfest with six goals scored and ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Mariners needed three points to bounce back on track after a poor run. For the Blues from Bengaluru, winning the game was necessary to boost the team's morale.

The match started with both sides going at it with all guns blazing. Bengaluru FC got a free-kick in the early moments of the game but failed to make anything of it. ATK Mohun Bagan nearly converted an opportunity but it was declared an offside by the linesman. The first goal of the the game was scored by ATK Mohun Bagan's defender Subhasish Bose from a corner.

Soon after the first goal, Bengaluru FC looked desperate to make a comeback into the game. A late challenge on Cleiton Silva led to the Blues being awarded a penalty. Cleiton Silva converted from the spot and brought the game back to level terms. Bengaluru FC's second of the night came from a set-piece. A Roshan Naorem corner found Danish Farooq who was able to turn the ball in.

Marco Pezzaiuoli deployed Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank and the winger showed glimpses of his abilities. He floored ATK Mohun Bagan defender Ashutosh Mehta and fired a shot but it was nowhere near the target. The final moments of the first-half saw Bengaluru FC dominating possession and not allowing their opposition the chance to go on the transition.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: An unsettled encounter

Right after the second half kicked off, ATK Mohun Bagan were on the offensive in an attempt to take the game away from Bengaluru FC. The Mariners were awarded a penalty after Prince Ibarra brought down Subhasish Bose inside the box. Roy Krishna stepped up to take it and end his goal-drought. He smoothly slotted it past the Bengaluru FC custodian to give his side the lead.

Bengaluru FC came close soon after from a Roshan Naorem corner. But defender Alan Costa was unable to connect with the ball properly and his attempt went wide.

Bengaluru FC wing-back Roshan Naorem has been effective in delivering through set-pieces throughout the season. Another corner delivered by him found Prince Ibarra at the end of it. The Bengaluru FC forward made no error in converting the opportunity into an equalizer.

Both sides made decent changes in their setup to try and steal the valuable three points for their side. Udanta Singh replaced Ashique Kuruniyan to add freshness and pace to the side. Cleiton Silva was taken off by Marco Pezzaiuoli and Sunil Chhetri was introduced in his place. Pratik Chowdhary was also added to the mix to help strengthen the defense of Bengaluru FC.

Also Read Article Continues below

ATK Mohun Bagan introduced David Williams in place of Hugo Boumous and Prabir Das in place of Ashutosh Mehta to add more firepower to their attack. Despite all the changes, neither side could produce a single moment of brilliance to turn the game around.

Edited by Aditya Singh