Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Bengaluru FC locked horns with FC Goa in match no. 69 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. A tie that was a must-win for both sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Gaurs struck first in the 41st minute via Dylan Fox while Sunil Chhetri stole an equalizer in the second half for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.

Bengaluru FC looked the better side in the beginning and were lively during offensive transitions. But Derrick Perreira's side were compact in defense and managed to outnumber the Blues, especially on the flanks.

The Gaurs faced early disappointment in the match after midfielder Glan Martins was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Princeton Rebello. Before the cooling break, it was majorly the Blues dominating proceedings in the game.

Bengaluru FC were slightly dangerous with their tackles and that got both their midfielders booked. At first it was Iman Basafa who blocked Edu Bedia's attempt to take a quick free-kick. The second booking went against Danish Farooq for a challenge on Edu Bedia.

FC Goa started dominating the game right after the cooling break and took a few chances on goal. But their chances bore fruit with a Dylan Fox effort. Jorge Ortiz's short corner found Alberto Noguera who passed it back to him. Ortiz then launched the ball into the Bengaluru FC box and was found by Dylan Fox, who was completely unmarked. The defender had no trouble scoring for his side.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri is on target against FC Goa

Bengaluru FC players celebrate Sunil Chhetri's goal against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Marco Pezzaiuoli introduced Suresh Wangjam in place of Iman Basafa at the start of the second half. The second period started off with both sides struggling to get the better of each other.

Bengaluru FC pressed higher looking for an equalizer and they did not have to toil for too long. Prince Ibarra got past Savior Gama and sent in a cross for Sunil Chhetri who was unmarked inside the FC Goa box. The striker scored past Dheeraj Singh.

The goal put him alongside Ferran Corominas as the joint-top scorer in ISL history with 48 goals. But the Blues skipper did not intend on celebrating the feat as the job looked far from over.

The goal brought Marco Pezzaiuoli's side back into the game as they looked menacing going forward. Full-back Roshan Naorem looked the liveliest among all the other players on the pitch.

There was a moment when the Blues full-back dribbled inside after a step-over and attempted a long ranger but it was saved by the FC Goa goalie.

Derrick Perreira later introduced Brandon Fernandes, who had been sidelined with an injury since his national duties.

Pezzaiuoli's side had one more chance in the final moments of the game. Rohit Kumar launched an attack and released the ball to Cleiton Silva just near the box. Cleiton found Sunil arriving towards the box and laid it off for his skipper to take the shot. Unfortunately his effort hit the crossbar and that was the last opportunity the Blues had in this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Neither of the two sides could conjure a moment to spearhead the tie in their favor and the match finished with both teams sharing points.

Edited by Aditya Singh