Bright Enobakhare close to signing a deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Last season’s ISL runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan FC are all set to sign Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare on a staggering deal. The fee, though undisclosed, is likely to be in excess of ₹3 crore.

The Kolkata-based team will release Finnish international Joni Kauko in all probability, sources claim. The central midfielder, who featured in Finland’s Euro 2020 campaign last year, joined ATKMB on a two-year deal in June 2021.

Despite shouldering a massive workload and serving as the crucial link between defense and attack, Kauko’s poor finishing skills leave much to be desired. Moreover, he was selected by former ATKMB head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who parted ways with the club on 18th December 2021.

A regular in Habas’ starting line-ups, Kauko didn’t start in the green-and-maroon brigade’s last two fixtures against NorthEast United FC and FC Goa respectively, under new head coach Juan Ferrando.

Kauko’s agent refused to comment on the situation when contacted by Sportskeeda on Sunday evening. Kauko has registered 227 passes, 337 crosses, 33 tackles, 12 interceptions, 9 clearances and 8 blocks in 8 ISL appearances so far.

Bright Enobakhare set to bolster ATK Mohun Bagan's already formidable attack

Known to be big spenders, ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to splurge a hefty sum to acquire Bright Enobakhare’s services. As per reports, three clubs – SC East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan – have been in contention to sign the Nigerian sensation.

While CFC managed to rope in Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis from Jamshedpur FC on the first day of the January transfer window, SCEB have reportedly backed out of the race after failed negotiations with Enobakhare’s agent.

“You might see Bright don the green-and-maroon shirt soon. SC East Bengal are less likely to sign any new foreigner before the arrival of their new head coach Mario Rivera. It’s an open field for ATK Mohun Bagan,” a source tracking the development told Sportskeeda on Sunday.

23-year-old Enobakhare turned heads with his electric pace and dazzling dribbling skills whilst playing for SC East Bengal last season. He scored 3 brilliant goals for the Torchbearers in 12 ISL appearances, including one on his ISL debut against Odisha FC.

Currently a free agent, Enobakhare inked a two-year contract with Championship side Coventry City in July last year. However, an injury forced him to mutually part ways with the club in November.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker’s inclusion will add teeth to ATKMB’s already formidable attack comprising Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous, David Williams, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.

It remains to be seen if the spike in COVID-19 cases in India leads to the suspension of international flights. If Enobakhare does arrive in India, it will be a joyous occasion for the ATKMB faithful and a heartbreak for their city rivals SCEB.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule