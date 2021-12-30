Chennaiyin FC and Rafael Crivellaro mutually part ways for the season

Chennaiyin FC confirmed former skipper Rafael Crivellaro will not take further part in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League on Thursday (December 30).

Both parties have decided to part ways mutually as the Brazilian player is yet to fully recover from a Garde 2 muscle injury. He sustained this injury during a pre-season training session.

Previously, Rafael Crivellaro missed most of the previous ISL season due to an injury. However, he extended his stay at the club by a couple of years. The 32-year-old player will return to the club during the 2022-23 ISL edition as per his contract.

Rafael Crivellaro wasn't happy leaving Chennaiyin FC midway through the season. He is now looking forward to representing the club next season.

“It doesn’t feel good to leave the team like this. But I have to work on myself. And we decided that it was best to do so at home, with my other family. I am only temporarily leaving and will be behind the boys every step of the way. I cannot wait to get back and play in Chennai next season. My love to the fans,” Crivellaro said.

Rafael Crivellaro's numbers with Chennaiyin FC

The Brazilian attacking midfielder joined Marina Machan ahead of the 2019-20 edition of the ISL. Since his debut for the club in 2019, the player has made 27 appearances to date.

Rafael Crivellaro has eight goals and nine assists to his name in the history of the Indian top-tier league. He will look to add more goals and assists to his tally when he joins the team back next season/

Chennaiyin FC looking to lift their ISL Trophy

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC are currently placed sixth in the points table with 11 points from seven matches. They have won three matches, having drawn and lost two games each this season.

The club have only had one win in their last five matches. They will need to find their winning combination before things slip out of hand. The Chennai-based club's players will have to contribute as a unit to climb up the points table.

Chennaiyin FC take on Bengaluru FC on December 30 in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture. The Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama will host an exciting encounter between the two South Indian clubs.

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 30th, 2021

Edited by Aditya Singh