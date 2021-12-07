"Every team in the ISL is different" - Hyderabad FC coach ahead of their clash against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC have seen a variety of results in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. Having lost their season opener to Chennaiyin FC, they beat defending champions Mumbai City FC. The Nizams' most recent encounter was against Jamshedpur FC, with whom they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca interacted with the media in a virtually held press-conference ahead of his side's match against Bengaluru FC scheduled for December 8. The Spanish gaffer feels every team in the ISL has a unique identity and their entire approach to the game is based on that.

"Every team in the ISL is different," he said. "For example, we played the first game against Chennaiyin. They had practically 10 men behind the ball all the time. Mumbai is a team that wants to play every ball all the time. Jamshedpur wants to keep fighting the whole game."

Marquez Roca further pointed out how the ISL 2021-22 is an "equal competition" among teams.

"I think we can see everyday that it is an equal competition," he said. "We are the only team who beat Mumbai, who won 5-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan. Then Jamshedpur, we drew against them and they beat ATK Mohun Bagan."

He explained that because of the sheer competitiveness amongst the teams, the matches in the last few rounds will become crucial in deciding who will progress to the play-offs.

Marquez Roca reflects on the positives of Hyderabad FC from the last game

The Spaniard also said that he enjoyed his team's attitude in the second half after going down to Jamshedpur FC in the first half.

"The positive thing is the reaction of the time in the second half," the Hyderabad FC coach said. "Usually when you play a really good first half and in the second half you don't play in the same level, you are angry."

The Hyderabad FC gaffer was all praise for their next opponents Bengaluru FC. He appreciated the quality of the Indian players, especially the younger ones, in the ranks of Bengaluru FC.

Marquez Roca believes the younger brigade will be an important asset for them in the future. He further added that he finds Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli's methodology very interesting and brave and feels that the clash is going to be an exciting one.

