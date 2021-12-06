"FC Goa is a very good team"- SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz praises opposition ahead of ISL clash

SC East Bengal's last outing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was a positive one in comparison to how things have fared for them since the start. In their next outing, the Red and Gold brigade will be facing an FC Goa side who are in a dicey situation themselves.

But for coach Jose Manuel Diaz, a draw against an up-and-running Chennaiyin FC looked like a good result to build on before their match against the Gaurs.

The SC East Bengal head coach spoke to the media ahead of their clash against FC Goa in the ISL. The Spaniard praised the Gaurs and said he considers this clash to be as important as every other match.

"Every match is important. FC Goa is a very good team and it’s a matter of time before they start clicking."

The former Real Madrid Castilla coach shed light on the team's recent outing against Chennaiyin FC and feels that the result has helped his side build their confidence.

"Ankit Mukherjee and Jackichand Singh are improving - Jose Manuel Diaz on his key players coming out of injury

Right wing-back Ankit Mukherjee and winger Jackichand Singh have been sidelined with injuries, but are on their way back to add to the already available options for Manolo Diaz. On being asked about the status of their injuries, he said:

"Ankit Mukherjee and Jackichand Singh are improving but there’s no date as of now about when he can join the team. We have to be cautious with this kind of injury."

Also Read Article Continues below

Manolo further added that it is difficult for him to repeat players for every game both for tactical and fitness reasons. Goa's humid conditions were cited as an important reason for SC East Bengal's squad rotation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande