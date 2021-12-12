FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in Matchday 6 of the ISL 2021-22 season on Saturday.

After securing their first win of the campaign against SC East Bengal, FC Goa were determined to add to their hard-fought result. The match ended with both sides going down to 10-men. The first was FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, who after a tackle from Suresh Wangjam got into a scuffle. A few moments later, Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam received his marching orders from referee Pranjal Banerjee.

The Gaurs got into the rhythm very quickly in the match ahead of their opponents. A quick move by them that saw a Devendra Murgaonkar shot saved by Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. But it was turned into his own net by Ashique Kuruniyan.

Right after conceding the first goal, Bengaluru FC turned up the heat and were on the verge of equalizing. Bengaluru FC right back Roshan Naorem found skipper Sunil Chhetri in a great position only to see the chance being skied by the forward.

FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins was seen almost everywhere on the pitch. His physicality and passing abilities were very much on display against the Blues from Bangalore.

After the first goal, the tempo of the match slowed down a little with most of the battles being fought in midfield. Towards the end of the first half, FC Goa defender Ivan Gonzalez brought down Bengaluru FC forward Cleiton Silva near the touchline. This handed Bengaluru FC the opportunity to draw level before the half-time whistle. A curling effort from the Brazilian forward saw the ball dip in at the second post and scoreline to deadlock.

10-man FC Goa bring Bengaluru FC to their knees

The second half began with Bengaluru FC replacing Jayesh Rane with Prinve Ibarra and Roshan Naorem with Parag Shrivas. Prince Ibarra's pace and physicality was introduced to keep FC Goa thinking and add more lethality to the Bangalore-based side.

After the restart, Bengaluru FC were all over the place. Prince Ibarra's introduction to the game renewed hopes for his teammates with most of the attack being from the right flank. Prince's physicality and pace started to bother the FC Goa defense as he kept making runs into the box.

At the 55th minute mark, a Suresh Wangjam tackle on Jorge Ortiz drew a reaction from the FC Goa forward who was then sent-off. 10-man FC Goa sat back for quite some time. At the 70-minute mark, a Saviour Gama cross was brought down by Ivan Gonzalez and scored past the Bengaluru goalkeeper by Devendra Murgaonkar.

After the goal, FC Goa made some changes to hold onto the lead. They added defenders Dylan Fox and Sanson Pereira to the defensive mix to stop Bengaluru FC from creating any further chances of scoring. Nongdomba Naorem and Muhammed Nemil were added to bring in some freshness within the tiring squad.

Bengaluru FC kept putting the ball into the FC Goa box but failed to make any impact. The Gaurs were compact and did not allow any space in a bid to protect their lead.

In the 84th minute, Suresh Singh Wangjam picked up a second yellow and was sent-off, leveling the number of players on the pitch.

The game finished 2-1 in favor of FC Goa, taking them to seventh place in the league table.

