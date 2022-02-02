FC Goa vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in match no. 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. The match kicked off at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a draw.

Having Brandon Fernandes in the starting line-up was a major boost for FC Goa. The Gaurs started the game in their usual fashion, pressing high defensively and keeping possession of the ball.

Odisha FC were sitting deep and allowing their opposition to build while they waited for the moment to press them and break on the counter. In midfield, it was the battle between the two generals - Edu Bedia of FC Goa vs Liridon Krasniqi of Odisha FC. Although Edu Bedia bossed the midfield and made some good line-breaking passes, Liridon Krasniqi wasn't too far behind.

The Gaurs created the most in the final third compared to the Juggernauts. The only thing missing was the final touch that could change the numbers on the scoreboard.

However, amidst all of FC Goa's dominance, Odisha FC created a superb chance for themselves. Aridai Cabrera initiated a move on the left wing but was closed down by Ivan Gonzalez. The forward smartly cut inside with his right foot and launched a pass toward on-rushing Liridon Krasniqi. Krasniqi's first touch let him down as it allowed Naveen Kumar to come out and avert the threat.

FC Goa were the better side among the two but their inability to finish is something they'll look back on in the future. The side were fluid in getting to the final third but were catastrophic in front of goal.

FC Goa and Odisha FC share points yet again

Jonathas Cristian gave Odisha FC the lead from the spot (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kino Garcia introduced Jonathas Cristian in the second half in place of Liridon Krasniqi. The Juggernauts looked a different side in the second half. The side started creating chances on goal but were unable to break the deadlock.

The Juggernauts got a clear chance to go ahead as they received a free-kick outside the FC Goa box. Javier Hernandez stepped up to take it. The free-kick hit the wall and as Javier tried to take another shot from the rebound, Alberto Noguera clipped him and the Juggernauts were awarded a penalty. Jonathas Cristian stepped up to take it and the forward sent the goalkeeper in the direction and finished it.

Derrick Perreira's side stepped on the gas after conceding. Saviour Gama replaced Aiban Dohling, while Devendra Murgaonkar stepped onto the pitch to replace Brandon Fernandes.

Odisha FC introduced Redeem Tlang in place of Aridai Cabrera. Seriton Fernandes was replaced by Leander D'Cunha. Makan Chothe was taken off to be replaced by Romario Jesuraj and Muhammed Nemil replaced Princeton Rebello.

The Gaurs looked more intentful to score a goal with the substitutes and were eventually successful in getting the equalizer in the 94th minute. Airam Cabrera sent in a cross from left wing. Alexander Romario Jesuraj, who was unmarked in the box, slotted in past the keeper to bring his side back into the game. But it was too late for either side to go out in the hunt for a winner.

Edited by Aditya Singh