Ferran Corominas all set to make ISL comeback with Jamshedpur FC

Former FC Goa forward Ferran Corominas is expected to make his comeback in the Indian Super League (ISL) with Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing season. Corominas was earlier a part of FC Goa's squad that managed to top the league table and become the first team to win the League Shield.

Sources suggest that talks between the club and the player are at an advanced stage and are expected to be completed soon. His addition to the squad will add more lethality to the attack and promise more goals for Owen Coyle's side. The Spaniard is the highest goalscorer of all time in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 48 goals in 57 appearances.

Jamshedpur FC has been a treat to watch in the ongoing edition of the ISL. Despite missing major names occasionally due to injuries, the Red Miners have been able to get the job done on most occasions.

One of the most important players for the Men of Steel so far this season has been former Rangers forward Greg Stewart. His partnership with the incoming Ferran Corominas could prove key to Owen Coyle's plans for the rest of the ongoing season.

Jamshedpur FC says goodbye to Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis and Jamshedpur FC parted ways on mutual terms, facilitating Corominas' move to the club. The Lithuanian forward joined ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC to solve Bozidar Bandovic's problems in attack.

The forward, who has scored 5 times in his 8 appearances for Jamshedpur FC, has also featured for Chennaiyin FC in the past. Valskis scored 15 goals in 20 appearances for the Marina Machans in the 2019-20 ISL season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jamshedpur FC are currently 4th in the league table with 13 points and 14 goals to their name. The addition of Ferran Corominas could ease the pressure on Greg Stewart.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule