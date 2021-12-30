ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC signs Seityasen Singh on loan from Kerala Blasters 

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Manipuri winger Seityasen Singh on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. Seitya, as he is popularly known, joins from Kerala Blasters, where he has been a key member of the squad since 2019.

Since 2019, the winger from the Northeast has been an influential cog in the Blasters Army, appearing in over 25 games for the team. The 29-year-old, who has appeared in over fifty ISL matches, will join Hyderabad FC on a short-term loan.

Speaking about the decision, Kerala Blaster's Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said:

“I would like to say that I appreciate Seityasen’s time in Kerala Blasters very much. In this situation, it was the best decision for Seitya to change the club and I wish him all the best in the future. We have young upcoming talents in this position and I hope they will use this opportunity.”

Will Seityasen's arrival boost Hyderabad FC's strength?

Seityasen made his I-League debut for Royal Wahingdoh and scored his first goal of the 2014-15 season against Shillong Lajong. He later played for NorthEast United FC in the 2015 ISL season, before earning a call-up to the national team for his outstanding performances.

The 29-year-old made his national team debut in 2015 and has since appeared in four more games for the Blue Tigers. Seityasen has five goals and five assists in the ISL to his name.

So far, Hyderabad FC has been one of the finest ISL teams in the competition. The Nizams' dynamic offensive football has empowered them to defeat all top teams. They find themselves second in the league with 15 points in eight games.

Also Read Article Continues below

Seityasen's acquisition will undoubtedly further improve Hyderabad FC. The Nizams will aim higher this season with so much expertise and versatility on their side.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule