Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC in Match 22 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Bartholomew Ogbeche's goals in the 7th minute was enough to seal the deal for the side from the City of Nizams.

Hyderabad FC looked menacing in the opening moments of the game with their wing-backs making quality runs that stretched the Bengaluru FC defense. Akash Mishra's dribble was followed by a pass to Ogbeche, who was left with acres of space. The forward was then allowed a low shot towards Gurpreet's left who had no chance of saving that.

The Nizams maintained the tempo of the game and almost doubled their lead with a similar move that gifted them their first goal of the match. The game slowed down after the 20 minute mark and the battle moved towards the center of midfield instead.

Hyderabad FC wingbacks Akash Mishra and Ashish Rai were menacing throughout the game. They terrorized the flanks on the break and were spot on defensively. Ashish Rai's defensive duties on Sunil Chhetri made the Bengaluru loyalist's life difficult on the left wing.

Bengaluru FC progressed the ball pretty well after a cooling break in the first half, but were unable to formulate a creative move that would get them on level terms. Hyderabad FC could have doubled their right after the break when an Ogbeche pass found its way to Javier Siverio who skied the ball.

Bengaluru FC knocking on Hyderabad FC doors

Although the Nizams of Hyderabad controlled the game in the first half, the initial moments of the second half looked to be in Bengaluru's favor. A poor clearance from the Hyderabad FC backline dropped the ball to Danish Farooq who passed it to Cleiton Silva. The Brazilian forward was unable to complete the move as Hyderabad FC's custodian Laxikant Kattimani tipped the ball over the crossbar.

Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva had two more opportunities. The first chance came when a Danish Farooq pass was fired towards the near post but went wide by inches. The second was the result of a counter-attacking move by Bengaluru FC.

A Jayesh Rane cross from the right side found Danish Farooq who headed it down for Cleiton Silva. But the Brazilian's shot only found the hands of goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

Bengaluru FC had some tall figures amidst their ranks but were unable to capitalize on this advantage during set-pieces. Bruno Ramires and Alan Costa looked way off their game throughout the entirety of this fixture.

One of the problems for Bengaluru FC was the deployment of Sunil Chhetri on the left flank, who was looked after very closely by Hyderabad FC full-back Ashish Rai. A change of position would have sufficed the skipper's game and let him unleash himself on the calls of his side.

As the game progressed towards the final whistle, Bengaluru FC knocked on the doors of the Hyderabad FC defense but were unable to make use of any positive opportunity.

