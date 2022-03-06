Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC- Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC hosted Mumbai City FC for the Indian Super League return leg fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The first leg had ended in a 3-1 win for the Nizams.

The game was expected to be a competitive affair full of flair. Hyderabad, who had recently lost their number one spot, were looking to bounce back in the league. Mumbai City, on the other hand, needed the win to ensure their place in the top four.

A depleted Hyderabad (without Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor in the starting XI) started the game better than Mumbai City FC. Mumbai managed to get some control back but it was temporary. They were clearly struggling to establish dominance in midfield due to the absence of Ahmed Jahouh.

The Nizams opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Mohammad Yasir's corner was not properly cleared by the Islanders and it fell to Souvik Chakrabarti. His shot was blocked and it fell to Juanan. When he too mistimed the attempt, the ball once again fell kindly for Rohit Danu at the far post. Danu was standing unmarked and the young forward put it in the back of the net.

Upon realizing they could not control the midfield tempo, Mumbai City tried to control the game from the flanks. However, their crosses were easily dealt with by the Nizams.

Hyderabad started to enjoy more possession as the game progressed. Their possession turned into a threat again four minutes from half-time. Yasir Mohammad's whipping cross found Joel Chianese. He feinted past Mehtab Singh and slotted the ball between the legs of the Mumbai City FC keeper.

Mumbai City FC pull one back against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC skipper Mourtada Fall celebrates his goal against Hyderabad FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Des Buckingham made a change 10 minutes after half-time in order to affect the game. He made three changes - Bradden Inamn replaced Vinit Rai, Diego Mauricio replaced Igor Angulo and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy replaced Mandar Rao Dessai.

As Mumbai started to attack more, Hyderabad held their station well. Nikhil Poojari was instrumental once again for the Nizams, this time at left-back. Juanan and Chinglensana Singh controlled the backline well.

After numerous attempts to break into the final third, Mumbai did manage to get behind once. Cassio Gabriel's brilliant free-kick found Mourtada at the back post. He managed to head it in to reduce the deficit to one goal for Mumbai City. However, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Hyderabad, a deserved win for a controlled performance for the Nizams.

