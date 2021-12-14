Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC locked horns with NorthEast United FC in Match no. 28 of the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. The Nizams were looking to add to their tally of wins in this edition of the ISL. Manolo Marquez's men, having defeated Bengaluru FC in their last outing, looked like the more confident side.

NorthEast United FC and their philosopher Khalid Jamil are still in a fix to replace injured playmaker Federico Gallego. He, unfortunately, has been sidelined for the rest of this season. The Highlanders have been unable to find their form this season and only managed a win against struggling FC Goa.

To add to their bucket of problems, NorthEast United FC went into the match without midfield general Khassa Camara and forward Deshorn Brown. Mohamed Irshad was deployed in midfield in an attempt to fill-up Camara's shoes against Hyderabad FC.

The first-half kicked off with Hyderabad FC dominating possession in their own half. They slowly progressed the ball higher up the pitch. A set-piece initiated by Edu Garcia saw defender Chinglensana Singh give Hyderabad FC an early lead.

After the goal, the Nizams looked more dominating with the ball at their feet. They moved the ball around in the Highlanders' half and looked to build on their one-goal advantage.

NorthEast United FC had a difficult time connecting their passes and taking the game ahead of their own half. Much of the credit for this has to be given to Hyderabad FC's full-backs Asish Rai and Akash Mishra. The second goal for the Nizams was created by Asish Rai, who found Bartholomew Ogbeche in acres of space. Ogbeche's run took the ball away from the defender and positioned him well to score Hyderabad FC's second.

The Highlanders managed to cut short Hyderabad FC's lead in the dying moments of the first-half. Suhair's shot was stopped by Ogbeche, who was in front of goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. But he failed to stop the follow-through attempt by Laldanmawia Ralte.

Hyderabad FC on song in the second half against NorthEast United FC

Khalid Jamil replaced Mohamed Irshad with Mashoor Shereef to allow Hernan Santana a role in midfield and take control of the game. NorthEast United FC looked promising in the initial moments of the second-half but this was short lived.

Amidst everything, Bartholomew Ogbeche found the ball on the edge of the Highlanders' box. He launched a powerful strike past Subhasish Roy in the NorthEast United FC goal.

halid Jamil pushed his side to re-establish themselves into the game, But the lack of a defensive midfielder and a creative playmaker was clearly impacting the performance of NorthEast United FC.

Rohit Danu's replacement Aniket Jadhav scored the fourth for the Nizams.

The Nizams slowly took the game away from the Highlanders. Aaren D'Silva's cross found Javier Siverio in the box, who headed Hyderabad FC's fifth.

The game ended with Hyderabad FC coming off as 5-1 winners.

Edited by Aditya Singh