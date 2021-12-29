Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 6-1 in Match no. 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL) held at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Nizams had two consecutive draws before their clash against the Kalinga Warriors, against FC Goa and SC East Bengal. A win against Odisha FC meant strengthening their position in the top four of the league table. Hyderabad FC lined up in a traditional 4-2-3-1 while Odisha FC shaped up in a 4-1-4-1.

Hyderabad FC started the game on the offensive and were close to converting in the opening minutes. The first goal for the Nizams came out of a set-piece move. Edu Garcia's low free-kick was deflected by Hector Ramires into his own net.

Right after the restart, Odisha FC pumped up the pressure on the Nizams. Odisha FC's first goal was identical to Hyderabad FC's goal. A deflection from Juanan Gonzalez saw the ball go past Laxmikant Kattimani of Hyderabad FC to bring the sides back on level terms.

Odisha FC looked the better side after the equalizer. This went on till the first cooling break. However, an out-swinger by Edu Garcia found Bartholomew Ogbeche's head and the striker turned it in past Kamaljit Singh.

Hyderabad FC took the tie away from Odisha FC

Odisha FC's left wing-back Sahil Panwar was seen struggling throughout the entirety of the first half. Nikhil Poojary's tricks made it difficult for the Juggernauts defender to cope up to. He was replaced by Hendry Antonay but nothing stopped Nikhil Poojary from going on the offensive.

The Nizams were quick to add a third goal to their tally. Edu Garcia picked up the ball in midfield and ran through towards goal. He switched feet to beat the defender and sent in a low one with a weaker left foot.

Liridon Krasniqi, who was initially deployed to shield the centre-backs was taken off by Odisha FC coach Kiko Ramirez. He was replaced by Aridai Cabrera. Hyderabad FC made it 4-1 soon after.

Edu Garcia won the ball in middle-third and played it towards Aniket Jadhav. Jadhav drove towards the box and laid it on the right side for Ogbeche. Ogbeche took a touch and pulled the trigger with his left foot.

The Juggernauts were forced to make changes in defense and in midfield. Hector Ramirez was taken off and replaced by Victor Mongil. Thoiba Singh was brought off and on came Vinit Rai to add more strength defensively in the central zone.

Manolo Marquez replaced Hitesh Sharma with Sahil Tavora and Bartholomew Ogbeche with Javier Siverio. Hyderabad FC attacking midfielder Edu Garcia was replaced by Joel Chianese.

Right after his introduction, Hyderabad FC forward Javier Siverio added his name to the scoresheet. Joel Chianese sent in an out-swinger that was cushioned down by Juanan for his colleague who scored the fifth for the Nizams. The Juggernauts replaced Javier Hernandez with Isac Vanlalruatfela.

Hyderabad FC added a sixth from the spot. Odisha FC defender caught Javier Siverio inside the box and gifted the Nizams a penalty. Captain Joao Victor stepped up to take and was successful in completing the scoring tally for the night.

