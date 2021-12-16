"I never get the full squad"- NorthEast United FC coach ahead of ISL clash against SC East Bengal

NorthEast United FC will face SC East Bengal in Match no. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Highlanders have managed only one win so far this season.

The absence of key playmaker Federico Gallego has crippled Khalid Jamil's side. NorthEast United FC will face SC East Bengal in their next outing in the ISL. This encounter will be important for Highlanders coach Khalid Jamil.

Jamil and Highlanders defender Patrick Flottmann addressed the media in a virtually held press-conference ahead of their match against SC East Bengal. One of the key limitations addressed by the NorthEast United FC head coach was the constant absence of some of his key players.

"I never get the full squad. Everytime from starting, some players got food poisoning, two foreigners could not play. Next game Gallego was injured. Third game Brown was injured and again in the last game Khassa was injured. Brown is injured for this game. I never the six foreigners together. It's still the same situation."

Khalid Jamil highlighted upon Deshorn Brown's absence, stating that the forward is out with a hamstring injury.

"We have experienced players"- NorthEast United FC coach on players' morale not getting affected by results

NorthEast United FC's position in the league table is a clear reflection of the level of their performance this season. They were efficient at certain moments but were unable to capitalize on them. Khalid Jamil feels that the current position has not affected the team's morale. He said:

"We have experienced players. They know better. So I don't we have any problem about that. It is about being lucky."

NorthEast United FC's head coach further stated that their opponents SC East Bengal are a good side. Jamil wants his players to focus on their strengths and bring out their best in the match.

