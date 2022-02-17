"I think they are a good, offensive team"- Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of their ISL clash against NorthEast United FC

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in their upcoming game at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The Blues started their ISL 2021-22 campaign against the Highlanders and came out on top against them.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli addressed the media virtually ahead of their ISL clash against NorthEast United FC. Marco feels that the Highlanders are an offensive side, especially after the January transfer window. He said:

"I think they are a good, offensive team with good players who are individually skilled. They have some new faces as well, and we've watched their most recent games."

The Blues head coach added that their opponents aren't similar to the ones they faced in their season opener. He has kept track of all the developments made by Khalid Jamil's side. On being asked about his approach to the game, he said:

"We cannot let the opposition breathe or have too much time on the ball. This is an important thing that we need to focus on."

Marco further added that the mood in the camp is good and that has helped elevate the performance of the unit. He also stated that the players are wanting to finish the tournament and leave the bubble. He said:

"Honestly, everybody's waiting for the end of the season because they want to leave the bubble. I have to be honest about this. We want to do the most we can do, and that's to reach the top four and then the final."

Bengaluru FC has a few injury concerns ahead of this game

The Blues will have a few absentees in their line-up against NorthEast United FC. Marco Pezzaiuoli stated the names of the players who will miss this encounter due to injuries. He said:

"Ashique and Roshan are not available, Rohit and Jayesh as well who are injured. In terms of long term injuries, King, Amay, Harmanpreet are still missing. We have some players who are still suffering after the COVID situation."

The Bengaluru FC head coach also intends to be careful with recent signing Yaya Banana. He stated that the player needs to be dealt with carefully as he has just come out of his quarantine and will need to prepare according to the demands of the league.

