"I think this opponent is difficult at the moment"- FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando ahead of the clash against SC East Bengal in the ISL

FC Goa find themselves in rocky waters at the moment. Failure to win a single match in the eighth edition of the Indian Super League has brought unwanted trouble ashore for the Gaurs and their head coach Juan Ferrando. Being unable to penetrate opposition defenses throughout the entirety of matches has been a major concern for everyone at the FC Goa camp.

FC Goa will take on SC East Bengal in their next game in a bid to turn their luck around in the ISL. Head coach Juan Ferrando addressed the media ahead of the clash and the Spaniard has rated SC East Bengal as a tough opponent, despite their poor form. However, he wants his side to be able to control the game better than before.

"I think this opponent is difficult at this moment. But I think tomorrow the most important thing for us is to control the game. East Bengal is more or less a new team."

Reflecting on the positives from the match against NorthEast United FC, Juan Ferrando emphasized the importance of wins in high-performance sports. For him, it is irrelevant if a football team only enjoys playing a good brand of football without securing a win.

He further stated that FC Goa is going through a difficult phase but the players have kept the fight alive and that the mentality is an important factor in deciding their fate for the remainder of the season.

"The connection is good"- Juan Ferrando on FC Goa's

Spanish regime

Upon being asked about his preference for foreign players and his relationship with those at FC Goa, Juan said:

"The connection is good. They know but it is not because they are Spanish. Last season, we work together. It's the same team, no change."

The Spaniard further stated that it is not important if the foreign players are Spanish. For him, the brand of FC Goa stands out the most and that is what he intends to instill in this side.

