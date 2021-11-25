"In my point of view, our performance in the first game was not good"- FC Goa's Juan Ferrando ahead of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC

The opening day at the box office for FC Goa was way below their expectations coming into the Indian Super League. A three-goal thumping from close rivals Mumbai City FC distanced their dreams of winning the ISL for some time.

FC Goa will go up against Jamshedpur FC in their second encounter of the ISL campaign on Friday.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando and Glan Martins, their star midfielder, talked to the press virtually ahead of their game.

The coach started the press-conference by reflecting on the Mumbai City FC encounter and stating that his side were not up to the task in hand. He said:

"It is not so easy. In my point of view, our performance in the first game was not so good. But then I am thinking only about tomorrow. You can discuss with the players. For me the most important thing is to learn because we work in our plan, we work in our style. I think it's okay. Against Mumbai our performance was not good."

FC Goa's head coach also added that they have left their past performances behind and are looking ahead to their next game.

"But we focus on the next game.I think it's the most important in this moment. Of course, the team is not happy about the performance but this is football. We have a new challenge for tomorrow and it's most important to put focus on tomorrow's game"

Glan Martins reflects on the dressing room ambience after FC Goa's defeat to the Islanders

Glan feels that his team are optimistic despite losing their first game. The FC Goa midfielder stated that the players are all ready to overcome the deficit and are working to deal with the situation. He stated:

"It was very difficult for all the players. We are all frustrated because of our first match and we lost 3-0. But then we all knew that we have one more chance, one more match coming up this week. So from the time we entered the dressing room, we started focusing on the next game and we started the work from the next day itself. We are ready for the challenge tomorrow."

Juan Ferrando reflected on the problems that have surfaced for FC Goa in their last match. He seemed optimistic about dealing with it accordingly. He added:

"In transitions, when we lose the ball, I think it's important to be more compact between the lines. For example, if we watch the game, in the second half also, two times we lose the ball and transition was not good and next one was foul, in case of third goal. I think it's important to control the space. When we are in attack, when we are in the build-up, because in case we lose the ball, we really press. If the opponent has a lot of space, then it's difficult for us to defend."

The Gaurs head coach also took the stand on behalf of newly recruited Airam Cabrera. Ferrando believes the Spaniard is putting in the work to settle in with the squad. According to him, it is important as a coach to help the player settle within the club and adapt the methodology.

