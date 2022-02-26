"It is our job to trust in this team"- ATK Mohun Bagan head coach ahead of ISL clash against Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Sunday. The Mariners were held to a draw in their last two games and will now have to get the most out of their remaining games in order to pursue their top-four aspirations.

ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach Juan Ferrando answered some questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against Bengaluru FC. The Spaniard stated that has faith in his players when it comes to delivering results. He admitted that the players are working very hard to end the season on a high. Ferrando said:

"For me, it is necessary to trust this team until the last moment. Everybody knows that the players in this team are fighting until the last moment. It is our job to trust this team."

The Mariners have a list of injuries to key names that makes it difficult for Ferrando to field a strong side in their next game. On this note, Ferrando said:

"Of course, it is difficult when you have injured players in the last part of the season. But I don't think it's the time to worry about this."

ATK Mohun Bagan need to resolve goal-scoring issues

The Green and Maroon Brigade have been able to carve out opposition defenses and create goal-scoring opportunities. However, the side has lacked the finishing touch that could impact their results. Head coach Juan Ferrando shared his views on the team's problems in front of goal and said:

"Sometimes it's luck, sometimes the opposition keeper comes up with good reactions. Against Odisha, the performance of their skipper Hector Rodas was incredible."

Juan Ferrando intends to win against Bengaluru FC and does not want to think about future opponents for now.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar