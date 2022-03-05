Jamshedpur FC head coach delighted from the win against Odisha FC in the ISL

Jamshedpur FC locked horns with Odisha FC on Friday in a bid to strengthen their position at the top of the table in the Indian Super League. The former hammered the latter 5-1.

Owen Coyle's men were dominant from the very first minute. Daniel Chima Chukwu scored twice in the first half with Paul Ramfangzauva getting one back just before half-time. However, the Men of Steel dominated proceedings entirely during the second-half and netted thrice to put the game to bed.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media at the post-match press conference. Owen shared his views on the performance of both teams. He said:

"I think it was a very deserving victory. Odisha came out. They were very spirited. They tried to make things difficult. After securing the second goal, we looked very comfortable and well ahead in the game. But what can happen at this level is that you can switch off for a while and end up conceding a goal."

The Red Miners head coach was delighted with the performance of forwards Daniel Chima Chukwu and Ritwik Das. Both players got their names on the scoresheet. As for the performance of his two stars, Owen Coyle said:

"They are very good players. They have the confidence and trust of the coach. They know what I ask of them. They know their role. They are prepared to work hard for the team."

Owen Coyle expressed his surprise after learning that some of his players did not make the list of probable for the national team. However, he believes that is not his job and that the head coach of the national team knows better what he can work with.

"It was a disappointing end to the season" - Odisha FC's interim head coach after the loss against Jamshedpur FC

Odisha FC Jerry Mawihmingthanga in action against Jamshedpur FC's Seiminlen Doungel (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Odisha FC were on the receiving end for a second time against the same opponent. Interim head coach Kino Garcia expected a better conclusion to the season. He said:

"For us it was a disappointing end to the season. Its true that we made some changes but we expected to compete in a better way against Jamshedpur."

The Spaniard claims to have had a very good experience in the Indian Super League (ISL). Although he expected a better finish to the season, Kino believes that the side has made some improvements from the previous season.

The Juggernauts finished seventh in the league this season. The Red Miners, meanwhile, are the favorites to take away the Shield as they sit at the top of the table.

Edited by Aditya Singh