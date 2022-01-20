ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC-Mumbai City FC clash postponed amid COVID outbreak in Red Miners camp

The Indian Super League (ISL) has postponed Match 67 of the 2021-22 season between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, scheduled to take place on Friday (January 21).

According to a statement issued by the league, the decision to postpone the game, which was to be held at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, was made as Jamshedpur FC were unable to safely field a team.

The Red Miners have had a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp and their previous encounter against Hyderabad FC also had to be canceled. According to reports, Jamshedpur FC haven't trained for more than nine days as their players are locked in their rooms after a few tested positive for the virus.

However, no Mumbai City FC players have contracted the virus. The rules, however, state that if a team doesn't have 15 players available, the game will be postponed. The statement issued by the league read:

"The decision was taken considering advice from the league's medical team on Jamshedpur FC's inability to safely field a team and prepare for the match."

Whether the league will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date remains to be seen.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: On-field situation

Owen Coyle's side are currently second in the league standings, just a point behind Kerala Blasters. Jamshedpur FC had two consecutive victories against NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal in their most recent outings. Ishan Pandita came off the bench for Jamshedpur FC to score a last-gasp winner in both games.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC have lately seen a dip in form following a strong start to the season. The Islanders have now gone five games without a win. Bengaluru FC thrashed Des Buckingham's team 3-0 in their last match. However, the defending champions are still in the top four, just three points behind the leaders.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar