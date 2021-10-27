ISL 2021/22: Jamshedpur FC sign Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das

Indian Super League outfit Jamshedpur FC have roped in the services of Indian player Ritwik Das ahead of the upcoming edition of the league. The club confirmed the news on Tuesday (October 26).

The young winger started his youth career with Mohun Bagan Academy before moving to Calcutta Customs for the Calcutta Premier League. The 24-year-old signed a one-year contract with Kalighat Football Club in 2016. He severed the club for a year and made 13 appearances for them.

Ritwik Das signed for Real Kashmir FC ahead of the 2017/18 I-League season. He scored four goals in 39 appearances for the Kashmir-based club between 2017 and 2020. Soon, the young Indian star was roped in by ISL club Kerala Blasters FC.

He wore the yellow jersey and played four matches for the Blasters in the previous edition of the Indian Super League. Ritwik will ply his trade for the Red Miners in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

Ritwik Kumar Das was elated to sign for Jamshedpur FC and play under the guidance of a great mind like Owen Coyle. The 24-year-old had his say on the coach and the club.

On completing his move, Ritwik said, "I am glad to have joined Jamshedpur FC. Owen Coyle is a great coach to play for and his passion and commitment to win trophies is well known. I treasure this opportunity as Owen and Jamshedpur have a track record of pushing young players and I am hungry to prove myself and become a first team regular. I look forward to playing for the amazing and loud fans of Jamshedpur and contribute towards winning silverware in this process."

Jamshedpur FC to kickstart their ISL 2021/22 campaign against SC East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with SC East Bengal in their season opener of the ISL 2021/22 on November 21 (Sunday) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Red Miners finished sixth last season with 27 points, having won seven out of their 20 league phase matches. The Owen Coyle-coached side lost seven games, while their remaining six matches ended in draws.

The club will look to put in a better performance this season as they look to win their first-ever ISL trophy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy