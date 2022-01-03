Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC- Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC hosted Chennaiyin FC in match no. 47 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday. The latter pulled off a narrow 1-0 win.

Jamshedpur FC were on the offense right from the start. The Red Miners could have led the game early provided Semilen Doungel converted the opportunity presented to him. After a few minutes, Chennaiyin FC were rewarded with a corner. Recent signing Sajid Dhot headed the ball over the crossbar, keeping the scores level.

Jamshedpur FC saw more of the ball in the opening moments while the Marina Machans were happy to sit back and soak in the pressure. Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa was on song throughout the game. The skipper received the ball during a counter and charged forward but saw his cross get blocked by Narender Gahlot.

Chennaiyin FC's goal came from a set-piece move. Vladimir Koman whipped in a ball towards goal and found Lukasz Gikiewicz unmarked. The striker calmly scored to give his side the lead in the game.

Chennaiyin FC players utilized the wings to the best of their capacity. They kept attacking from the flanks but were ineffective in creating a chance.

Towards the end of the first half, Jamshedpur FC started asking questions of the Chennaiyin FC defense. First, it was Greg Stewart, who sent in a free-kick that went unattempted. Moments later, Jordan Murray whipped in a cross but Greg Stewart miscued it.

Chennaiyin FC hold onto lead to see it through against Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart and Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa in action at the AThletic Stadium in Bambolim (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Owen Coyle made a change very early in the second half. Semilen Doungel was replaced by Ritwik Das. Jamshedpur FC started the second half in the same manner they ended the first.

The Men of Steel dominated possession and Chennaiyin FC sat back and absorbed the pressure. Greg Stewart and Anirudh Thapa were key to their respective teams.

The Chennaiyin FC skipper almost created another chance as he ran down the left-flank but was brought down by Alexandre Lima outside the box. Both sides had a fair amount of chances but neither were able to capitalize on it.

Jamshedpur FC striker Ishan Pandita was brought on to make an impact but the forward missed an easy chance set up for him by Jordan Murray. The entire Chennaiyin FC defense was caught napping during this move.

Jamshedpur FC tried to create many more chances but Chennaiyin FC were at it to disrupt their opponent's plans and keep the game as it is. Chennaiyin FC defender Sajid Dhot was rock solid on his debut and partnered Slavko Damjanovic in the best possible way. J

amshedpur FC playmaker Greg Stewart was relentless all around the field but the midfielder lacked support from his team-mates. As for Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa, the midfielder has been a revelation so far under the management of Bozidar Bandovic.

Edited by Aditya Singh