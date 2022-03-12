Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC lost 0-1 against Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

The Red Miners were fresh from winning the Shield and looked to add one more piece of silverware to sum up their glorious campaign. However, the side were without defender Laldinliana Renthlei. Kerala Blasters FC made it to the play-offs after six years and were bent on taking something away from this campaign.

The match started with Jamshedpur FC on the front foot. Kerala Blasters FC struggled to find a way past the halfway line on most occasions. The Red Miners had everyone behind the ball when Kerala had possession of the ball.

Pronay Halder was dominating at the center of the park. His pressing led to a change in possession capitalized on by Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Nigerian darted towards goal but Ruivah Hormipam closed down really well, giving Chima a smaller angle to shoot at.

One of the earliest blows for Owen Coyle's side came in the 25th minute. Seiminlen Doungel signaled to be taken off after pulling a muscle in an attempt to bring down an aerial ball. He was replaced by Mobashir Rahman, who isn't a natural winger.

Despite the chances created by the Men of Steel, they were unable to breach the Yellow Tuskers' defense. However, the away side managed to score one on the other end.

Alvaro Vasquez received the ball from a throw-in and played it long. Ricky Lallawmawma tried to head it away but it was beyond his reach. The traveling ball found Sahal in acres of space. TP Rehenesh looked to charge out of his line to close Sahal down but the midfielder lofted the ball over the Jamshedpur FC custodian into the goal.

Jamshedpur FC finally lose to Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC's Sandeep Singh Soraisham in action against Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half started with both teams trying to dominate one another. However, it was Kerala Blasters FC who steadily took control of the game. Jamshedpur FC's deadly duo of Greg Stewart and Daniel Chima Chukwu, who have been terrorizing opposition defenses, looked quiet against the Tuskers.

Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic kept an eye on the two forwards. Chima had some chances in the initial moments of the game but the Nigerian forward could not convert them.

Owen Coyle decided to make some changes to his team. He took Daniel Chima and replaced him with Jordan Murray while Mobashir Rahman was taken off to be replaced by Sandip Mandi.

Ivan Vukomanovic also decided to bring in some fresh faces to influence the game. Ayush Adhikari was replaced by Jeakson Singh, Puitea's regular partner in midfield. Meanwhile, Alvaro Vasquez was replaced by Chencho Gyeltshen and Sanjeev Stalin was replaced by Sandeep Singh.

The changes made by Jamshedpur FC could not turn things in their favor and the scoreline remained still. Both sides had their share of openings in the second half but neither could impact the scoreline any further.

The second leg is set to be played on March 15th.

Edited by Aditya Singh