Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC 3-2 in the return leg fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The Red Miners were looking for revenge after failing to win the first leg. Des Buckingham's side managed to hold onto the scoreline, winning 4-2 in the previous meeting between the two. However, the situation was a little different in the build-up to this game.

Jamshedpur FC were amongst the Top 4 sides and had a game in hand. Meanwhile, the Islanders were in a bit of a slump even though they managed to regain their fluidity in recent outings. Some of their key players looked out of form and that cost them heavily.

Jamshedpur FC started the game on the front foot and almost scored the first goal in the first minute itself. Ricky Lallawmawma whipped in a cross from the left flank and the ball found Boris Singh, whose run wasn't tracked by the Mumbai City FC defense. Unfortunately, his header hit the crossbar.

The Red Miners had another shot on goal and this time Greg Stewart made no mistake in converting the chance. The team did brilliantly in moving the ball around. Jitendra Singh received the ball from a throw-in and passed in to Boris. He then passed it on to Ritwik Das, who flicked it backwards into the path of Greg Stewart. The attacking midfielder placed his shot into the bottom-right corner of the goal and put his side in the lead.

Moments later, the situation grew worse for the Islanders. Ahmed Jahouh injured himself after a tackle on Pronay Halder and had to be taken off. He was replaced by Vinit Rai. The impact of this was seen a few minutes later.

Laldinliana Renthlei threw the ball to Boris, who spotted Daniel Chima's run and passed it to him. The Nigerian forward sent in a low cross into the box which found Ritwik Das, who made no error in extending Jamshedpur FC's lead. After the goal, the Men of Steel changed their approach and sat back, allowing Mumbai City FC more time on the ball.

Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart scores the winner against Mumbai City FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Mumbai City FC's head coach made two changes at the start of the second half. Midfielder Vinit Rai was taken off to be replaced by Bradden Inman. Full-back Mandar Dessai was taken to be replaced by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

The impact made by Vignesh was instant. The full-back spotted Igor Angulo's run and passed it to him. The Spaniard's shot was blocked by TP Rehenesh and fell to the feet of Rahul Bheke and the right full-back managed to pull one goal back.

The Islanders had a glorious opportunity to level things. Peter Hartley fouled Mourtada Fall inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Igor Angulo stepped up to take it but TP Rehenesh was in the right place. He managed to pull off back-to-back saves to keep the scoreline intact.

Des Buckingham made a few changes to bring his side back into the game. Bipin Singh made way for Vikram Pratap Singh while Igor Angulo was taken off to replace Diego Mauricio.

Mumbai City FC were rewarded with another penalty in the 84th minute. Peter Hartley nudged Diego Mauricio on the back and that was convincing enough for the referee to point towards the spot. The striker made no mistake in scoring from the spot and leveling the scoreline.

Moments later, Jamshedur FC were awarded a penalty after Mehtab Singh seemingly handled the ball inside the box. Greg Stewart scored from the spot to give his side the lead again. The scoreline remained the same at the end of 90 minutes courtesy of a brilliant performance from the Men of Steel.

