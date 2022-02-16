Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham satisfied with the current state of the team ahead of ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC for a second time in ISL 2021-22. The previous encounter between the two sides went in favor of the Islanders. Despite a fightback from the Red Miners in their last meeting, Des Buckingham's side were able to hold on to their win.

The Islanders' head coach Des Buckingham addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC.

The English coach praised the mettle displayed by his side after going through a rough patch. He believes the team have been able to live up to the expectations they had at the start of the season and intends to continue building on that until the end of the regular league format.

He said:

"We are coming into this part of the season in the position that we wanted which is being in and amongst the top 4 or 5 and I think we want to keep being sharp in our play. It's important that we continue to build on the momentum."

Des intends to focus more on his team's performance rather than their opponents'. He was pleased to witness that his side were able to get back to their usual style of play.

On this note, he said:

"The players worked hard daily and I think it's going to be another tough challenge for us. We need to focus on our style of play and the pleasing thing from the last game was we were able to demonstrate that for the whole game than in patches."

Mumbai City FC head coach praises his players for keeping up with the demands of the competition

Des Buckingham believes the current condition of his side is largely dependent on how the players have coped up during the difficult moments they were in.

He said:

"It is largely down to the hard work of the players who have stuck to our identity and style of play. I've said it all along that we want to be a team that plays exciting and entertaining football and that involves scoring more goals than the opponents."

The Mumbai City FC head coach has clarified that his side have no injury concerns in the build-up to their upcoming game.

