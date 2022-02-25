Mumbai City FC head coach intends to build on his team's momentum for the remainder of the ISL

Defending champions Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa in their upcoming game in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The two met in their season-opener when the Islanders came out on top.

However, it is important for Des Buckingham's side to make the most of every game they feature in order to consolidate their position in the top four.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against FC Goa. He spoke about the importance of his side's momentum in the final part of the season.

"I've spoken all along about the momentum in the final part of the season," he said. "I feel like we have it now. Going into the game against Goa, we just want to focus on what's in front of our faces. They'll be a very tough side to play against. They have played some fantastic football throughout the season."

He added that the side have been able to bring back their fluidity in the last few games and he intends to continue building on that. Des Buckingham also stated that the Islanders need to get the desired results to finish the season as planned.

Mumbai City FC's head coach also shed light on Ahmed Jahouh's injury status.

"Jahouh's scans have come back and it's not that bad," he said. "He could be in contention for tomorrow. We'll have to consult our medical team before that. The last thing we want to do is to put him up for risk."

Mumbai City FC head coach is focused on the ISL

The Islanders will begin their preparations for the AFC Champions League after the conclusion of the ongoing ISL campaign. However, Des Buckingham did not seem concerned about the side's Asian campaign at present. He intends to get the best out of their remaining ISL games first.

"We won't be rushing to look at the Champions League right now," he said. "We want to approach every league game we have left. It will be about making sure that we take as many points as we can from our final 3 games."

Des Buckingham spoke highly of Bipin Singh as well. He underlined the impact Bipin has had this season, not only in front of goal but also in creating chances for his teammates whenever possible.

