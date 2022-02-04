Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC played a 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan in match no. 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

It was clear that the Mariners wanted revenge for their 5-1 first leg defeat against the Islanders. The match began with the feeling that they would get it as well.

The Kolkata Giants scored an early goal courtesy of David Williams. Mourtada Fall made an error by passing the ball to Ahmed Jahouh who was pressed by Hugo Boumous. The Mumbai City FC midfielder lost possession and the ball was picked up by David Williams who finished the move with a goal.

Juan Ferrando's side were menacing with the ball in the first quarter. ATK Mohun Bagan's attack kept Mumbai City FC on the back foot. As a result of the constant pressure, the Mariners were rewarded with a free-kick just outside the box. The Islanders got some breathing space after the free-kick hit the wall.

A few moments later, it was the other way around as the Islanders were dominating possession. The Mariners were up to the task and kept the Islanders at bay but that wasn't the case for too long. Bipin Singh whipped in a cross from the left flank which Pritam Kotal attempted to head out only to see the ball go into his own net.

The equalizer changed the face of the game as Des Buckingham's side were back in it. The remainder of the first half became an end-to-end experience for both sets of players. Chances were created but nobody could come up with the finishing touch to change the complexion of the game.

Mumbai City FC's winning streak against ATK Mohun Bagan comes to an end

Mumbai City FC missed the chance of putting the game to bed (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Des Buckingham introduced recent signing Diego Mauricio at the expense of Igor Angulo at the start of the second half.

The second half was similar to the final moments of the first half. Both sides went toe-to-toe against each other in pursuit of the lead. The Islanders looked more intentful, especially after David Williams was taken off and replaced by Juan Ferrando.

It was mainly Hugo Boumous upfront on most occasions for ATK Mohun Bagan. Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco provided width and tried to catch the Mumbai City FC defense off-guard with their pace.

Lallianzuala Chhangte came off the bench for his debut and replaced Vikram Pratap Singh. However, with all the changes being made, the two teams lacked penetration and creativity in the final third.

The second half witnessed a lot of chances made by both sets of players but most of them lacked the intent required to make a break-through. Derby day hero Kiyan Nassiri was also introduced towards the end. But the young star was quiet on the pitch compared to his heroics from ATK Mohun Bagan's last match.

After the draw, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are in fifth and sixth position in the league respectively.

