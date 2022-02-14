Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC took on Odisha FC in an enticing encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The two sides, who were a point apart, clashed in match no. 90 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Both Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC intend on qualifying for the play-offs by winning the remaining number of games. However, their clash sparked a different story.

The Islanders dominated from minute one, controlling the play with their movement of the ball. Both sides used their flanks to create chances but the final deliveries lacked quality and hence nothing came of them.

One of the issues that the Juggernauts struggled with was transition, both offensive and defensive. Offensively, the Odisha FC players often found themselves outnumbered and secluded and hence failed to progress further.

Mumbai City FC did better in this respect. Most of their crosses flew in from the right flank. Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte took turns bombarding the Juggernauts' box either individually or by combining with each other to open up space.

The Juggernauts should have led the game after the cooling break when Javier Hernandez got beyond the Mumbai City FC defense. He sent in a low cross into the box for Jerry Mawihmingthanga only to see it get cleared by Mandar Dessai.

The Islanders got their chance to score as Rahul Bheke whipped in a cross into the box. Igor Angulo got himself in between the two central defenders and found the net. The Spaniard was finally able to end his goal drought.

Mumbai City FC steal the show from Odisha FC in the second half

The Islanders started the second half with a bang and this time it was Bipin Singh who got on the scoresheet. The goal was a brilliant example of how body orientation could be used effectively in football.

Ahmed Jahouh got hold of possession outside the Odisha FC box and passed it to Bipin Singh who made a run inside the box. The winger's body language seemed like he was going to pass the ball. This convinced Juggernauts custodian Arshdeep Singh to move outside in an attempt to stop the cross but Bipin opened up his body and scored with his right foot.

Mumbai City FC added another goal just before the cooling break, again through Igor Angulo again with Cassio Gabriel initiating the move. The Brazilian found Bipin in free space and passed the ball to him who further moved in towards Igor. The Spaniard darted into the box and cut inside, moving the defender away from him and allowing himself space. He then shot with his left foot and scored his second of the match.

The Islanders added a fourth after a few minutes. Cassio got past a few defenders and sent in a low cross for his teammates to pick up on. Bipin came rushing and scored amidst a crowd of Odisha FC defenders and the winger added another to his tally.

The Juggernauts were able to score a consolation goal courtesy of Jonathas Cristian. The striker received the ball outside the opposition box. He moved inside and launched a powerful shot that was impossible for goalkeeper Mohamad Nawaz to get to.

The match ended 4-1 in favor of the Islanders who were catapulted to fourth position because of this result.

