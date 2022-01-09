"Mumbai are a top team" - Bengaluru FC boss ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC face a tough challenge playing away against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Blues lost 3-1 against the Islanders in their last meeting in this edition of the competition. Head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli believes that any team could be the top team in the league right now.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against Mumbai City FC. The Blues' gaffer feels that any side could beat another in the league right now given how SC East Bengal stopped Mumbai City FC. He said:

"Mumbai are a top team, but there are many top teams in the League this year. We lost the first game 3-1, but we had a lot of possession and conceded goals against the run of play. We have to work hard to improve defensively and in attack."

Bengaluru FC's head coach stated that the side should focus on how they can outwit their opponents. On this note, he said:

"Whether we play Mumbai today, two weeks from now, or a month from now, they've been playing good football. I don't think about when we play them, and we want to focus on ourselves and the way we play."

Bengaluru FC gaffer wants to give chances to players who are performing well

Although the side is not in the best of shape in the ISL, Bengaluru FC have more players in their arsenal who can overturn this mishap and put the club back on track. However, the Blues boss has had a different take on this. He said:

"We have Prince, Cleiton, Udanta, Ashique, Sunil and Roshan, and while it's important to give chances to players, it's important to give confidence to players who are performing. We want to make sure our players are ready when they come on to play."

Edmund Lalrindika and Bidyasagar Khangembam are yet to feature for Bengaluru FC. On being asked about them, the German coach stated that he has a lot of options but it is important they have to find the right balance between attack and defense.

Edited by Diptanil Roy