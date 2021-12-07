"No team deserves this" - Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli criticizes ISL scheduling ahead of Hyderabad FC clash

Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli has criticized the Indian Super League's (ISL) hectic schedule ahead of his side's clash with Hyderabad FC. The Blues take on Manuel Marquez's side tomorrow (December 8) at the GMC Athletic Stadium.

Bengaluru FC enter their upcoming clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC. Pezzaiuoli started the match well and even had the chance to go 2-1 up before half-time. However, the tempo dropped in the second half as they fell prey to Des Buckingham's side.

Speaking about the drop in intensity in the second half of that game at a virtual pre-match press conference, Pezzaiuoli said:

"I hope we play with the same intensity in the game against Hyderabad. But we play every three days - I think nobody does this in the world of football but it's not good for anybody, no team deserve to play like this."

The Bengaluru FC head coach added:

"To have high quality with less mistakes, less injuries is getting difficult in this kind of system. We are in India and we need to adapt to this system but it's not good for the football at all."

Including tomorrow's game, their fifth of the new ISL season, the Blues will play four matches before December 20. As a result, Pezzaiuoli's unhappiness with the schedule is well warranted.

The Bengaluru FC boss also informed the press that Prince Ibarra, Iman Basafa and Udanta Singh are all doubts for their upcoming ISL clash. Medical tests have been undertaken on the trio, but their participation remains in jeopardy with the results yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, right-back Sarthak Golui has left the ISL bubble in Goa due to a family emergency.

"We need to work better to have a clean sheet" - Bengaluru FC boss Pezzaiuoli calls for improvement in defense

Pezzaiuoli also previewed the game against Hyderabad FC, calling them "one of the better teams" in this season's ISL. The Bengaluru FC tactician said:

"I think this will be a difficult game because Hyderabad did well against Mumbai. They are a mix of good youngsters who played in the U23s as well and good experienced and foreign players. They are good in transition, quick, good from set-pieces.. they're a good team and I think one of the better teams in the league."

He added that the Blues' game against Mumbai was the "best" they've played this year, but called for improvements in defense.

"Against Mumbai, I think we played our best game. Our style is to get the ball back as soon as possible and press high. The counterpressing was very good in the last game and we created good chances from the beginning. Mumbai only played long balls in the first half and had no chance to play forward. But I'm not really happy about the set-pieces and our defending from the game."

Pezzaiuoli said he was content with his team not allowing their opponents too many chances. However, he feels Bengaluru FC need to work harder to get clean sheets.

"I'm not someone who talks about details of bad things and good things. But when you see the game [overall], I think the opponent has very less chances in all four games. The problem is they are scoring from the less chances they have and we need to work better to have a clean sheet that is one part which will be very important against Hyderabad."

The German tactician will hope the match against Hyderabad FC will be a turning point in Bengaluru FC's season. The Blues are currently languishing in eighth place in this season's ISL table.

