NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in match no. 94 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The two sides met earlier in their season-opener in which the Blues came out on top. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side saw their winning streak come to an end against Hyderabad FC in their previous match. Hence, this match was considered a means of getting back to winning ways.

The match began with both teams looking adventurous from the first whistle and raring to take their chances. Both NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC reached the opposition's box but did not manage to carve open the opposition's defense.

Joe Zoherliana had problems against Sunil Chhetri as the Bengaluru FC skipper kept making runs inside the box but with no end product.

Khalid Jamil's side had the first good chance of the match. Joe Zoherliana got past Parag Shrivas and sent in a cross. Imran Khan ran in between the defenders to head it but the midfielder failed to put it together and missed the goal.

The Highlanders had another opportunity soon after. Suhair VP had the ball on his right foot but the angle was too tight to shoot and shifted to his left. But the forward was unable to launch a shot and lost possession of it. However, Hernan Sanatana got hold of the ball and launched a first-time shot from outside the box but it was saved by Lara Sharma.

Bengaluru FC full-back Parag Shrivas found it difficult to settle into his role at left-back. He had to be taken to be replaced by Wungngayam Muirang in the 31st minute.

NorthEast United FC takes the tie away from Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United FC players celebrate Deshorn Brown's equalizer against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The second half began with a similar intensity to the first half.

Bengaluru FC made another change as Ajay Chhetri was added to the mix at the cost of Namgyal Bhutia. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC introduced Laldanmawia Ralte in place of Mohamed Irshad. Irshad had a good game partnering Hernan Santana in the center of midfield.

Amidst all of this, Marco Pezzaiuoli's side scored the first goal of the game. Danish Farooq received the ball on the left flank and whipped in a cross to the near post. Cleiton Silva, who was lurking around the defenders, rushed to take the chance and managed to score past Mirshad Michu in goal.

Soon after the goal, Khalid Jamil was convinced on going all out in attack. He sacrificed Patrick Flottmann to introduce Marcelo Pereira to the game. He also replaced Pragyan Gogoi and introduced Jestin George in his place.

The Highlanders managed to get their equalizer courtesy of Deshorn Brown. Joe Zoherliana whipped in a cross from the right flank that was met by Brown inside the box. Yaya Banana could not get himself ahead of the striker and NorthEast United FC managed to draw level.

The equalizer forced the Bengaluru FC coach to turn to an even more attacking approach with the idea of salvaging a win. Prince Ibarra was added in place of Yaya Banana while Pratik Chaudhari was introduced in place of Danish Farooq.

Moments later, NorthEast United found themselves leading in the game. Marcelo Pereira made a darting run, outpacing Pratik Chaudhari. He found some space and launched a low and powerful shot. It was initially stopped by Lara Sharma only to see the rebound get tapped in by the approaching Landanmawia Ralte.

The following moments saw the Blues raising the tempo but were unable to cause any further problems for NorthEast United FC. The match ended with the Highlanders recording a win.

Edited by Aditya Singh