NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC hosted Jamshedpur FC in the return-leg fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

The previous fixture between the two sides ended with the Red Miners coming out on top. Jamshedpur FC were in desperate need of a win after fellow contenders ATK Mohun Bagan dropped points against Odisha FC.

The clash kicked off with Jamshedpur FC looking sharper amongst the two teams. The Red Miners pressed NorthEast United FC's defense, especially the wing-backs, and forced them to play long.

Owen Coyle set up his side in a manner that allowed his team to cut off the passing channels leading to Deshorn Brown. If the ball somehow reached him, the NorthEast United FC striker was marked by Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia.

Both teams had a decent share of chances on goal but none of them could capitalize on them.

The Red Miners succeeded in converting the opportunity right after the drinks break. The side earned a throw-in which was taken by Ricky Lallawmawma. Ricky threw the ball to Mobashir Rahman and the midfielder whipped in a curler over the Highlanders defense. Seiminlen Doungel went past everyone and was the first to reach the ball. The winger successfully headed the ball past Mirshad Michu in goal.

After the goal, Khalid Jamil's side found some rhythm in their passing and were successful in reaching the Jamshedpur FC box. But they were unable to make anything of the moves.

Jamshedpur FC sneak away with a late winner against NorthEast United FC

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate their win against NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The start of the second half witnessed both sides making changes to their line-up. Northeast United FC introduced Laldanmawia Ralte and Marcelo Pereira in place of Mohamed Irshad and Marco Sahanek. Peter Hartley also had to be replaced after the centre-back picked up an injury towards the end of the first half.

The second half was evenly paced with the Men of Steel looking for opportunities to take the game away from the Highlanders. Greg Stewart was set free by a Mobashir Rahman pass on the right flank. The attacking midfielder went past the NorthEast United FC backline and chipped his shot over the Highlanders custodian thus extending their lead.

Khalid Jamil's men reacted with a goal soon after. Marcelo Pereira took a shot from outside the Jamshedpur FC box, which wasn't properly dealt with by TP Rehenesh. The ball fell to the feet of Laldanmawia Ralte and the winger did not disappoint his coach.

The Highlanders scored another goal within a span of 2 minutes. Pragyan Gogoi played a pass to Marcelo Pereira, whose pace made it difficult for anyone to get to. The Brazilian took a touch to get past the on-rushing goalkeeper and sent the ball over the line to make it 2-2.

Owen Coyle's side looked shaken after the equalizer and the gaffer made no delay in making another change. He took off Daniel Chima Chukwu to bring on Jordan Murray. The substitute made an impact in the 84th minute.

Greg Stewart chipped the ball into the box and Jordan Murray deflected it into the right corner. The Highlanders tried to get back into the game again but failed to create any further chances and were beaten 3-2.

With the win, the Red Miners are now just a point behind Hyderabad FC at the top of the table with a game in hand.

