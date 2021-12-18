NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC locked horns with SC East Bengal in Match no. 32 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Highlanders came out 2-0 winners against 10-men East Bengal.

NorthEast United FC were seeking some confidence and redemption after their 5-1 thrashing against Hyderabad FC coming into the match.

As for the Red and Gold brigade, the ambience at their camp hasn't improved for some time now. A slight glimpse of a probable comeback that was visible in their goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC now seems distant for SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal started the first half with more intent than their opponents but couldn't cause any damage in the final third. NorthEast United FC slowly grew into the game but were slightly more defensive.

Antonio Perosevic stood out in the opening moments of the game as he took on the Highlanders' defensive unit to create an opportunity.

SC East Bengal defender Franjo Prce was forced off with an injury before the cooling break and was replaced by Amir Dervisevic. Towards the end of the first-half, the Highlanders raised the bar and started creating chances but were unable to convert them.

NorthEast United FC take the game away from SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal gifted NorthEast United FC a chance in the second half. A move intercepted by Khassa Camara was almost converted by the Highlanders midfielder but he shot it past the crossbar.

Another chance fell at the feet of NorthEast United FC forward VP Suhair. The forward cut inside and launched a powerful shot but saw it go over the goal.

Laldanmawia Ralte was introduced in place of Rochharzela by the NorthEast United FC coach to add more pace to the attack. The winger made an instant impact after coming on as a substitute. He made a darting run inside the box and made a pass to VP Suhair, who the first goal for NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal brought in Wahenbam Luwang to replace out-of-form defender Raju Gaikwad. The Red and Gold brigade were on the verge of scoring an equalizer. Forward Daniel Chima Chukwu was set through inside the box only to see Highlanders custodian Mirshad Michu get to the ball first.

NorthEast United FC were quick to grab a second goal and allow themselves some breathing space. Mathias Coureur laid off a free-kick for Imran Khan, who sent in a delightful cross to the far post. It was met by Patrick Flottmann as he scored the second goal for the Highlanders.

Moments after the goal, midfielder Khassa Camara launched another effort but saw it go wide.

Towards the end of the second half, the SC East Bengal players had dropped their shoulders and looked tired. NorthEast United FC were holding onto the ball outside the SC East Bengal box. They made it difficult for the opposition to get near them.

In stoppage time, Perosevic barged into the referee and was shown a red card.

Also Read Article Continues below

After the match, NorthEast United FC are in seventh position in the table, while SC East Bengal remain at the bottom.

Edited by Aditya Singh