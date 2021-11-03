Odisha FC name 27-member squad for ISL 2021-22

Odisha FC announced their 27-member squad for the eighth edition of the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

OFC suffered a dismal run in last season’s ISL as they finished last, with just 12 points from 20 matches (2 wins, 6 draws, and 12 defeats). A spate of defeats and some controversial comments made by erstwhile head coach Stuart Baxter resulted in his sacking midway through the season.

In a bid to turn things around, the Kalinga Warriors have taken quite a few steps. In July, they appointed Spain’s ‘Kiko’ Ramirez Gonzalez as their new head coach on a one-year deal. Under him, the Juggernauts had a busy summer transfer period that saw them sign many promising Indians and seasoned foreigners including former Elche and Real Sociedad striker Jonathas Cristian de Jesus.

Moreover, their associations with Spanish great David Villa (Global Operations Head) and English Premier League club Watford FC (International Club Partnership) also generated a lot of buzz.

The Indian contingent

Despite their lackluster campaign last season, OFC drew much praise for promoting many talented youngsters. The likes of Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Arshdeep Singh, and Hendry Antonay have emerged as stars and are already in contention for national call-ups.

The management has shown faith in last season’s core group by retaining as many as 13 players. As per the new regulations, an ISL club can include only four foreigners in the XI, so the Indians will have a larger role to play this season.

The Kalinga Warriors had already announced their three captains for the season - Rai, Victor Mongil, and Hector Rodas - a few days ago. The promotion of three youth team graduates - Deven Sawhney, Akshunna Tyagi, and CVL Remtluanga - into the senior side was also announced last month.

Lalhrezuala Sailung, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Nikhil Raj have also been classified as developmental players.

The foreigners

Coach Kiko Ramirez has a full quota of six foreigners available to him. In addition to Rodas, Mongil, and Jonathas, the Juggernauts also roped in Aridai Cabrera, Liridon Krasniqi (AFC quota), and former ATKMB FC midfielder Javi Hernandez earlier this year.

Speaking about the squad, head coach Ramirez said:

"We have a good mix of experienced and young players. We are really happy with the team that we are building and pleasantly surprised to see the level of the Indian players. We think that some of them will make an impact this season in the Hero ISL. Also, all the players have a really good attitude to learn and the foreigners will bring their experience about how to play in different situations.

“All the staff are also motivated for this season. We have a good lineup but also really good alternatives coming from the bench. We can play different styles of the game thanks to the different players and in the physical aspect, we are getting stronger thanks to the training and friendly matches."

Odisha FC squad for ISL 2021-22

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar

Defenders - Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas

Midfielders - Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj

Forwards - Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus

The Bhubaneswar-based franchise will commence their campaign with the “home” clash against 2018-19 winners Bengaluru FC at Tilak Maidan on November 24.

