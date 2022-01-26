Odisha FC sign Redeem Tlang on a season-long loan deal

Earlier today Odisha FC penned a season-long loan deal with winger Redeem Tlang. The winger will join the Juggernauts' attacking department for the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Redeem was a key part of the FC Goa squad under Juan Ferrando during the club's ISL 2020-21 campaign. He also featured for the Gaurs in their AFC Champions League campaign. Redeem Tlang played nine matches for the Gaurs in the ISL 2020-21 season and was a part of the starting XI thrice. He scored just once for the Gaurs.

Redeem is a product of the Shillong Lajong academy. He spent nine years with the club after which he joined the Highlanders, initially on loan and then permanently in the 2018-19 season.

However, Redeem has had limited game time this season, making just one appearance for FC Goa. Redeem's being loaned to Odisha FC will mean that the side now have a pacey winger who will contribute to the side's counter-attacking style of play.

Interim head coach Kino Garcia shared his views on the latest addition to the side and said:

"I think Redeem is a good addition to the team. He is a player with experience in the ISL. Redeem is a player with pace, with good abilities in both legs. He can play in the attacking zone and outside of it. It's good for us bringing his experience and competitiveness to the squad. We are happy to have him on board."

The player also has expressed his excitement on joining Odisha FC and said:

"I’m very happy and excited to be here and joining the Juggernauts. I’ll give my everything for the club."

Odisha FC face Hyderabad FC next

Odisha FC are scheduled to face Manuel Marquez Roca's Hyderabad FC on Thursday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The side are currently sixth in the table. Under Kino, the Juggernauts have managed a win against NorthEast United FC and a draw against tournament favorites ATK Mohun Bagan.

Odisha FC, in their last encounter against Hyderabad FC, suffered a 6-1 defeat and will want to better their position in the table. It will be interesting to see how their latest recruit Redeem Tlang fits into Kino Garcia's plans for the upcoming fixtures.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar