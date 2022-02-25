Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC locked horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in match No. 100 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday.

The Juggernauts, who are mathematically out of contention for the top 4, were looking to salvage something from the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Mariners desperately needed the three points to keep them breathing down the necks of table-toppers Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC.

The match kickstarted with the Green and Maroon Brigade pressing hard and high against the opposition, who chose to sit deep and catch them on the break. Juan Ferrando's side almost scored an early goal that was declared offside by the referee. Surprisingly, Odisha FC got on the scoreboard first.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga delivered a low cross into the box. Redeem Tlang, whose run wasn't picked up by Pritam Kotal, came in from behind and guided the ball past Amrinder Singh in goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan did not take too long to respond. At the other end, Sahil Panwar brought down Hugo Boumous inside the box, resulting in a penalty. Joni Kauko was given the responsibility of taking the spot kick and the Finnish international did not disappoint.

Odisha FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga enjoyed his time on the right flank against ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose. The winger showed a few tricks and also got the better of the opposition defenders on many occasions.

Around the 22nd minute-mark, Kino Garcia's side were awarded another penalty after Tiri tackled Aridai Cabrera inside the box. However, replays suggested that the ATK Mohun Bagan defender got the ball first and the tackle was on the edge of the box.

Javier Hernandez stepped up to take it and placed the ball left of Amrinder Singh. The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian guessed correctly and stopped the shot, keeping his side in the game.

It was bad news for the Juggernauts moments before the half-time whistle as playmaker Javier Hernandez had to be substituted after picking up an injury. Daniel Lalhlimpuia took his place on the field.

Odisha FC hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a draw yet again

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna saw red towards the end of the second half (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Sandesh Jhingan was taken off by Juan Ferrando at the start of the second half and replaced by Ashutosh Mehta after the former felt some discomfort in his left knee. Roy Krishna was also added to the mix in the place of Carl McHugh.

Odisha FC allowed their opponents a lot of time on the ball as they sat deep and defended the scoreline. However, they occasionally broke away for a counter when the Mariners were vulnerable at the back. These moves, though, did not amount to anything.

The Mariners enjoyed a decent amount of ball possession but have had no meaning since they weren't able to breach the opposition defense. Towards the end of the second half, Odisha FC almost scored another after Liridon Kransiqi's attempt hit the crossbar.

The rebound allowed Juan Ferrando's side to hit their opponents on the counter. Kiyan Nassiri passed the ball to Roy Krishna, who was on the right flank. The Fijian ace kept possession of the ball despite a crowd of Odisha FC defenders and managed to send in a low cross for Manvir Singh.

However, the heroics of the Juggernauts' custodian Kamaljit Singh, who stopped the attempt from close range, kept Odisha FC in the game.

The game ended with a score of 1-1, which seemed like an improvement from the first leg that ended in a goalless draw. It was a big loss for the Mariners as they let go of three vital points in the race for the top spot.

