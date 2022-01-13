Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Odisha FC were beaten 2-0 by Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. With the win, Kerala jumped to the top of the table.

The Juggernauts had their share of highs and lows in the build-up to the game. Kiko Ramirez's men beat Mumbai City FC in their last outing in the ISL. Meanwhile, the Yellow Tuskers have thrilled everyone with their exciting attacking football on the pitch. Ivan Vukomanovic's methods have not only brought results but also transformed how the team executes their plans.

The Blasters started the game on the front foot, pressing Odisha FC's backline and forcing them to play long. The fluidity of play in Vukomanovic's side was a visual treat except that they could not deliver the final pass.

Kerala Blasters FC wingers inverted inside to allow the fullbacks to advance forward and that resulted in the side's first goal. Left fullback Nishu Kumar was found by Adrian Luna. Nishu got inside the curled one with his right foot past Odisha FC's custodian Arshdeep Singh. Moments later, Kerala Blasters FC forward Alvaro Vasquez tried a long ranger but he was way off-target.

Kerala Blasters FC scored their second goal from another wing-back. This time it was Harmanjot Khabra. Adrian Luna's curler found Khabra lurking near the post and the defender managed to head the ball in comfortably.

Kerala Blasters FC hold it steady against Odisha FC in the second half

Harmanjot Khabra was on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Kiko Ramirez brought on Jonathas Cristian in place of Liridon Krasniqi to add more to the attacking department. Liridon functioned as a central midfielder but was not very efficient in building up a positive move for the Juggernauts.

The start of the second half witnessed both sides wanting to take something out of the game. Kerala Blasters FC were willing to add more to the scoreline while Odisha FC tried to open their account for the night.

Both sides came close to doing the needful but lacked the decisiveness to convert.

Vukomanovic replaced Sahal Abdul Samad with Prasanth to add more speed to his side. Lalthathanga Khawlhring received a booking after the midfielder tried to pass the ball with a slide.

The game looked evenly poised but Kiko Ramirez's side came with more intent. There was one moment when Odisha FC created a clear chance. Jonathas was free on goal but his chip was cleared off by Prabhsukhan Gill.

The Juggernauts kept playing around the Kerala Blasters box but could not create an opening in their compact defense. Moments later it was the Yellow Tuskers who held onto the ball, disallowing Kalinga Warriors any control over it. Vukomanovic's side showed clear dominance with the ball as they passed it around while the Juggernauts chased them.

Alvaro Vasquez had another clear chance after the striker was played a defense splitting pass. However, he chose to pass it to his colleague Jorge Diaz but failed to. Towards the end, the Yellow Tuskers slowed down the tempo of the game and continued to control the ball till the full-time whistle.

Edited by Aditya Singh