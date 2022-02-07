"Of course, we have a plan" - ATK Mohun Bagan head coach ahead of ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan have an uphill task ahead as they next face a strong Hyderabad FC, who are currently at the top of the league table.

David Williams opened the scoring as early as 12 seconds the last time the two sides crossed swords earlier this season. However, the Mariners could not hold onto the lead and the match ended with the two entities sharing points in a 2-2 draw.

Having played two games less than their opponents, the Kolkata giants are currently six points behind the league leaders.

Head coach Juan Ferrando answered a few questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against the Nizams on Tuesday. The Spaniard is well aware of Hyderabad FC's approach and has admired how their players get together based on an ideology and deliver the results. While discussing how he is gearing up to face the table toppers, Ferrando said:

"Of course, we have a plan. But our style is known to everybody. We try to keep the ball, we try to find the spaces and attack them."

The match between these two teams is expected to be a thriller like the previous meeting. Regarding his expectations from the game, Ferrando said:

"The game against Hyderabad FC will be different from the last one. All the teams have had to change some aspects of their game, including tactics, players involved etc. because of quarantine and injuries."

ATK Mohun Bagan have learned from draw against Mumbai City FC

The Mariners, meanwhile, were unable to hold on to a slender lead against the Islanders in their last match and gave away a cheap own goal. Admitting that he was "upset" with the final outcome, Ferrando said:

"To be honest, I was very upset with the draw. In my point of view, we had clear chances of putting the game to bed and get the important 3 points. But this is football."

Also Read Article Continues below

ATK Mohun Bagan's coach also added that he trusts all his players and believes in their ability to deliver the necessary results.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee