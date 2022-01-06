ISL 2021-22: Sandesh Jhingan rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan

Former ATK Mohun Bagan centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who had a brief spell with Croatian football club HNK Sibenik, has rejoined the Green and Maroon Brigade on a short-term deal.

Jhingan was part of the ATK Mohun Bagan side during the 2020-21 ISL season and partnered with Tiri and Pritam Kotal in defense. He had a decent season with the Mariners as the side managed a second-place finish as they lost to Mumbai City FC in the ISL final. Jhingan had joined the Green and Maroon Brigade after spending six seasons with Kerala Blasters FC.

Just before the end of the last transfer window, Sandesh Jhingan joined Prva HNL side HNK Šibenik. His time in Croatia was marred by injuries and he was named in the squad only thrice. Jhingan ultimately made no appearances for the Croatian outfit.

Sandesh Jhingan's return to ATK Mohun Bagan: A boost to Juan Ferrando's defensive plans

ATK Mohun Bagan has looked a better side this season following the appointment of Juan Ferrando as head coach. The Spaniard has been able to turn the tide in his favor, winning his first two outings in the Green and Maroon dugout.

However, questions have been raised about the side's defensive performances. ATK Mohun Bagan have conceded five goals in their last three matches.

The ATK Mohun Bagan management were looking to the centre-back as an answer to their ongoing defensive woes. The addition of Sandesh Jhingan, who during his last tenure for the side was a part of the leadership group, will definitely help Juan Ferrando fix his problems at the back.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently third in the table after they managed a 2-2 draw against Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC. The Mariners will face Odisha FC in their next outing in the ISL.

