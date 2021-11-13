ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal announce captain and vice-captain for upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal have announced goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya as their captain for the upcoming edition of the league. The club has also named Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela as their vice-captain, who will lead the team in the absence of Arindam.

Arindam Bhattacharya represented ISL 2020/21 runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous edition of the league. He made 23 appearances for the club throughout the season and played a key role in guiding them to the summit clash of the competition.

However, Bhattacharya has switched clubs and will represent SC East Bengal in the upcoming edition of the league. The Indian international is expected to play a vital role between the two sticks. He said:

“It’s a huge honour for me and especially for my family because everyone back home is an East Bengal supporter. I am looking forward to living up to everyone’s expectations and performing to my fullest. Though I stand in goal during the games, I promise to lead from the front and make the fans from all over the world proud of this bunch."

Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela, who just arrived at the club, had the following to say about being made vice-captain:

“I feel honoured. I just arrived at this club. To get that honour, to help to lead the team is a nice thing. It gives me confidence. The only thing I can say is that I will give my best on the field and I will do my best to help to lead the team. Arindam is the captain and I am the vice-captain but we have a lot of leaders in the team. We have good characters and I am just one of them."

SC East Bengal go up against Jamshedpur FC in their opening game of ISL 2021/22

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC in the season opener of the ISL 2021/22 at Tilak Maidan on November 21. The team will look to begin on a positive note by winning the first game and building momentum.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

SC East Bengal had a poor run last season, finishing ninth on the points table with just 17 points from 20 league matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will SC East Bengal make it to the playoffs this season? Yes No 0 votes so far