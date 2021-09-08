ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal and Robbie Fowler part ways, Manuel Diaz becomes new head coach

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler and Indian Super League (ISL) club Sporting Club East Bengal parted ways by mutual consent on Wednesday. The red and yellow brigade made the announcement on their official Twitter handle.

“SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract. We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited,” the club wrote in a statement released.

Robbie Fowler joined SC East Bengal on October 9, 2020. Under him, the club finished ninth with just three wins. The former England striker was also handed a four-match ban and a substantial fine of INR 5 lakh by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). He received this fine for verbal altercations with the league organizers and match officials after their match against FC Goa.

SC East Bengal can confirm that the club has agreed with Robbie Fowler to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract.



We wish Robbie all the best with his future endeavours and look forward to his continued association with Shree Cement Limited.#ThankYouGaffer pic.twitter.com/rcyHo2L125 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

Who is Robbie Fowler’s replacement at SC East Bengal?

Robbie Fowler has been replaced by former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz. He will be SC East Bengal’s new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

“In Madrid, we say ‘winning is in our DNA’. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club. Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans,” Manolo said upon his appointment.

Born in Madrid, Diaz began his managerial career in the youth squad of Real Madrid. He left the club in 2006 after the arrival of new president Ramon Calderon.

SC East Bengal is proud to welcome former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel ‘Manolo’ Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.#HolaManolo #TheRealManolo #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/akh7zvjGgK — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) September 8, 2021

Also Read

The 53-year-old returned to the club in 2009 as Real Madrid C coach. In the 2011-12 season, he led the team to a second place finish and achieved promotion to Segunda Division B.

Edited by Aditya Singh