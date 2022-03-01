SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

SC East Bengal hosted NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco for a reverse-leg fixture between the two sides. This match is also the last one for the Highlanders in the ISL 2021-22 season.

Both sides have been on the receiving end for the majority of the campaign and have found it difficult to establish themselves as a strong group. The Red and Gold Brigade were at number 11 in the build-up to this game while the Highlanders were a place above their opponents at number 10.

The match started with NorthEast United FC looking sharper than their opponents and enjoying more time on the ball. Khalid Jamil's side created more openings than their opponents but both teams were unable to add a final touch to their moves.

Suhair VP, Imran Khan and Marco Sahanek have been at the start of most of the moves initiated by NorthEast United FC. Suhair VP's physicality has been an issue for SC East Bengal right-back Hira Mondal, but the young defender was up to the task on most occasions.

Joe Zoherliana has been a revelation for the Highlanders despite the team's poor season. The Highlanders right-back has fired on all guns and was efficient in both offense and defense.

Amidst the chaotic battles between the two sides, the Highlanders got ahead in the 45th minute. Suhair curled in a cross from the right flank. Deshorn Brown tried to get his head to it but failed because of the movement of a defender. The curler beat the goalkeeper but ended up hitting the post and coming back off. Marco Sahanek spotted the rebound and was the first to do so. The attacking midfielder tapped in the loose ball into the bottom corner of the SC East Bengal goal.

SC East Bengal survive with a point against NorthEast United FC

SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic scored the penalty that brought his side on level terms with NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC started the second half on a high note. The Highlanders were in the hunt for a second goal. But their plans went to waste after their opposition was awarded with a penalty.

Patrick Flottmann's tackle on SC East Bengal playmaker Fran Sota looked illegal and the referee was convinced as he pointed to the spot. Antonio Perosevic stepped up to take it. The Croatian forward placed the ball with a good amount of power onto the top left-corner.

After the goal, the Highlanders resumed their pursuit of a second goal but Mario Rivera's side were resilient and compact at the back. Compared to Khalid Jamil's side, the Red and Gold Brigade were not as effective as their opponents in offensive transitions or the attacking phase.

The primary ball carriers Perosevic and Hnamte failed to get into the box. Marcelo Ribeiro did not add to the game either. The scoreline remained static at the end of full-time and both sides had to share points.

