ISL 2021-22: “Can’t wait to feel the Kolkata derby fever!” – ATK Mohun Bagan’s star midfielder Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous in one of ATK Mohun Bagan's recent training sessions. Image: ATKMB

Success has been Hugo Boumous’ constant companion. In his four-year sojourn in India, the French-Moroccan attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the Indian Super League. He has impressed everyone with his pacey playmaking skills.

Boumous won the Indian Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield with FC Goa between 2019 and 2020. He was also adjudged the player of the ISL that season, registering eight goal contributions in his nineteen appearances for the Gaurs. He scored three goals and made five assists.

In 2020-21, Boumous was one of six players to join coach Sergio Lobera in the exodus from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC. Replicating his form from the previous season, the 26-year-old dazzled in the blue outfit. He helped the Islanders secure both the ISL League Winners Shield and the ISL Trophy with three goals and seven assists.

With his stocks rising every season, it was no surprise that several ISL clubs were vying for Boumous’ signature during this year’s summer transfer window. Eventually, it was ATK Mohun Bagan FC who snapped him up on a whopping five-year deal.

The star midfielder was in a conversation with the ATKMB media team ahead of their inaugural ISL-8 match against Kerala Blasters FC on November 19. He shared his thoughts about his new club, the Kolkata derby and much more. Here are the excerpts:-

Q: You joined the ATK Mohun Bagan pre-season camp late due to some unfortunate reasons. Given that your first match is on November 19, do you think you will get adequate time for training?

Boumous: Indeed, I faced some problems before joining the team. All that is behind me now. I am 100% focused on my club. Even while I was away, I continued to train hard and make myself ready for the ISL. Of course, nothing can replace training with my teammates, but I am in good shape.

Q: After the AFC Cup, while you were in Paris, did you follow any particular training schedule?

Boumous: Yes, of course. I trained under the supervision of a physical trainer every day. My diet and workout plans were prepared on a daily basis. For a top level player, nothing should be left to chance.

Q: You were part of the victorious Mumbai City FC team in last season’s ISL. How confident are you about becoming champions with ATKMB?

Boumous: Every season is different. I am convinced that I have joined a team that can reach a very high level. The level here in India is improving year by year and the championship is getting increasingly harder to win. But I am confident about the potential of my team.

From a personal point of view, I will give my all and try to advise my teammates as best as I can. The team reached the final last season. The next step is victory. We must be ambitious!

ATK Mohun Bagan FC @atkmohunbaganfc



The flight has arrived an hour ahead of schedule! 🤩



We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner! 💚❤️ ATTENTION ALL #MARINERS ! 📢The flight has arrived an hour ahead of schedule! 🤩We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner! 💚❤️ ATTENTION ALL #MARINERS! 📢The flight has arrived an hour ahead of schedule! 🤩We are delighted to announce that Hugo Boumous is now a Mariner! 💚❤️ https://t.co/SgUGiC4OCj

Q: The second match of the season is the Kolkata Derby, which is an emotional affair for the fans. What are your thoughts about the game against SC East Bengal on November 27?

Boumous: I want to experience those emotions. I did research and delved into the history of this derby to understand the importance of this rivalry. I can't wait to feel the derby fever. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we’ll have to play the match without the fans, but I’m sure we will feel its intensity on the pitch. We will be ready!

Q: As per the new ISL regulations, each team can field only four foreign players in the playing XI. What is your take on this?

Boumous: You can look at it in two ways. By starting with at least seven Indian players, the clubs will enable them to play more and evolve faster.

For a foreign player, it is a more restrictive decision since there will be one place less. We have no choice, so we will have to be at our best to get a place on the pitch. No matter what, there will be eleven highly motivated players to win the league.

Q: You played against ATKMB last season. Do you think this ATKMB squad is stronger than that of the previous season?

Boumous: The team was already very strong last season. Every club has had arrivals and departures. I think it is too early to judge the level of the team; we've just started to know each other better.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One thing is certain – there’s quality in the squad and we will have to show it on the pitch.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Can Hugo Boumous power ATK Mohun Bagan to their maiden ISL triumph? Yes No 1 votes so far