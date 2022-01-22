"Still believe FC Goa are the best team in possession" - Bengaluru FC head coach ahead of ISL clash

In-form Bengaluru FC will lock horns against struggling FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side are coming on the back of a statement victory against defending champions Mumbai City FC. Bengaluru FC thrashed the Islanders 3-0 in their last encounter.

Meanwhile, FC Goa, marshaled by Derrick Pereira, lost 1-2 to SC East Bengal. While the Gaurs are eighth in the points table, the Blues are seventh with a game in hand.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc #WeAreBFC Cleiton Silva was on target when the Blues took on FC Goa in their most recent encounter, with a set-piece that was audaciously swung in. #FCGBFC Cleiton Silva was on target when the Blues took on FC Goa in their most recent encounter, with a set-piece that was audaciously swung in. #FCGBFC #WeAreBFC https://t.co/AmA1B2aG62

However, Pezzaiouli still believes that FC Goa are one of the best teams in the league when they are in possession of the ball.

"We need to be prepared, because I still believe FC Goa are the best team in possession of the ball. We need to be fit as long as possible. They try to play offensive football, have good foreign and Indian players, but we are a strong team," the German boss said.

When the two sides locked horns earlier in the season, FC Goa, then managed by Juan Ferrando, came out on top with a 2-1 victory. Asked what Bengaluru FC learned from the previous outing, Pezzaiuoli said:

"We learned from our mistakes in the last game, especially in the set-piece. We dominated most of that game, so we'll have to take advantage of that this time around."

"The most important thing will always be the player's health" - Marco Pezzaiouli amid COVID-19 outbreak concerns in Bengaluru FC camp

Marco Pezzaiouli also opened up about the COVID-19 situation in the Bengaluru FC camp. The 53-year-old said that after the Mumbai game, some of the BFC players were showing symptoms and hence everyone quarantined for 10 days.

"We started training again, but had another case yesterday, which is strange," he added.

Pezzaiouli opined that even those two days of practice sessions were important for the players as it allowed them to relax.

"The two days of training was good, because the boys were eager to go out and just be able to kick a ball. A lot of smiles on the pitch, which is also important because it's not easy," the gaffer added.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc

#FCGBFC #WeAreBFC Clashes between the Blues and Sunday's opponents FC Goa have been known to be feisty, with as many as seven red cards dished out in past encounters. Clashes between the Blues and Sunday's opponents FC Goa have been known to be feisty, with as many as seven red cards dished out in past encounters. #FCGBFC #WeAreBFC https://t.co/JOaXGe4EzA

Amid the COVID-19 scare hovering over the ISL bio-bubble, many teams have been stuck in their rooms and haven't been able to train. Matches are being canceled left and right on these grounds. Asked about the situation, Pezzaiouli said:

"Lack of playing time is not easy, but even lack of training because it is a cause for injuries. We need to protect the players, because the most important thing is their health. We need to play football, but the most important thing will always be the player's health."

He further added:

"Every day, every player has a different issue, personal problems, health issues, on field issues but still we are together and still enjoying the football. I think this is also very important in order for us to have a good game against FC Goa."

Edited by Aditya Singh