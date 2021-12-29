"Sunil is very professional"- Bengaluru FC coach on star striker ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC are yet to find their form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Blues have only won their season-opener against NorthEast United FC. Following that win, things have gone downhill for the side under Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC next, who have so far been a compact side except in their last game against Kerala Blasters FC. Both sides will be seeking a win to celebrate as the year comes to an end.

Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of the game. The German coach praised star striker Sunil Chhetri despite his lack of form. Pezzaiuoli feels that it is only a matter of time before Sunil finds his form again. He said:

"Sunil is very professional, he works very hard and I see luck coming back in training, and it’s only a matter of time before it comes back into the games as well."

Pezzaiuoli added:

"It’s not difficult for me to tell Sunil that he isn’t starting. He’s a professional who assesses himself and he knows very well how to deal with these situations. He is an option for tomorrow because he has been training well."

The Bengaluru FC gaffer also highlighted the injury concerns that are currently causing problems during the team selection. The German coach stated that Leon Augustine and Harmanpreet Singh are still out with injuries.

Bengaluru FC have two more additions to the list of injured personnel in winger Udanta Singh and central defender Yrondu Musavu-King.

Bengaluru FC head coach aware of Chennaiyin FC threat

Bengaluru FC had faced Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin FC side in two pre-season friendlies and Marco Pezzaiuoli is aware of the threats posed by their opponents. He said:

"They played 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 and are now playing a 3-5-2 but we need to focus on ourselves. Out of the game, we need to improve to create chances and score goals."

Bengaluru FC have had major concerns regarding their defense in some of their matches so far. Marco Pezzaiuoli pointed out the positives to take some pressure off the side's defensive unit. He said:

"When you see how many goals teams like Jamshedpur are scoring now, it tells us how well we did defensively against them. The game against ATK Mohun Bagan was good and showed that we have a good spirit within the team and that we want to play good football."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar