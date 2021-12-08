"Their work-rate is unbelievable" - Mumbai City FC head coach on Jamshedpur FC ahead of their ISL clash

Mumbai City FC, under Des Buckingham, have been an exciting side to witness this Indian Super League (ISL) season. Other than their bump against Hyderabad FC in the second game, they have been on song and have put away every side so far.

The Islanders will next be locking horns with the team from the City of Steel next. Jamshedpur FC, too, have been a real threat to their opponents and haven't faced a loss in four outings so far.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham and midfielder Raynier Fernandes answered a few questions ahead of their next game in the ISL.

Des Buckingham was all praise for the Jamshedpur FC coach during the press conference.

"They've got a hugely experienced manager in Owen Coyle," he said. "The career that Owen Coyle has had as a manager, if I had half of that I'd be proud. Their work-rate is unbelievable. We have to at least match that, if not better it. They have quality across the pitch."

On being pointed out that Mumbai City FC have lost out on clean sheets despite scoring high, Des Buckingham said he expects his side to continue to work on that.

The Islanders head coach has set his sights on winning every trophy he can. While assessing Mumbai City FC's start to the ongoing ISL, he said:

"My assessment of the four games is that it's a good start and that's all it is. It doesn't matter where you are in the league right now, it matters where you are at the end of the season."

The Englishman further added that for him, the priority was to start well and improve on the form.

"We started the season well" - Mumbai City FC's Raynier Fernandes ahead of the Jamshedpur FC encounter

Mumbai City FC midfielder Raynier Fernandes was a key figure in the winning side under Sergio Lobera last season. He looked pleased with the manner the defending champions have started their ongoing campaign.

"We started the season well," he said. "We had a good pre-season. We had a plan and it showed in the first game. We did well and got the 3 points. In the second game, we performed well but couldn't up to the mark. But yes, it's not over and we are going to keep the momentum the same."

Raynier further added that the team is not living in past glory and has set sights on defending both its trophies from last season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee