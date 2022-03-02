"They are a very good side"- Chennaiyin FC interim head coach ahead of their ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Chennaiyin FC will be up against ATK Mohun Bagan in their final game of a disappointing ISL 2021-22 campaign. The Marina Machans started the season well but were inconsistent as it progressed. Their poor performances led to the sacking of their head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

Chennaiyin FC interim head coach Syed Sabir Pasha addressed the media through a virtually held press conference ahead of their ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Sabir is aware of the threat possessed by the Mariners and understands that the Kolkata giants will come out all guns blazing to keep their hopes of finishing first alive.

He said:

"We will approach this match on a positive note. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan will come out wanting a win. They are a very good side. They are in form and they are the team trying to win this championship. It will be a difficult match for us. We will go into this match with our approach."

Sabir Pasha summarized the ISL 2021-22 campaign. On that note, he said:

"The results are clear enough to explain that we haven't done well. There are many departments where we need improvement, especially in defense. When you concede goals in this league, it is always difficult to come back. We've been able to showcase that we can put up a fight but when the margins are too big, it becomes increasingly difficult."

Chennaiyin FC's interim head coach sheds light on performance of young players

Chennaiyin FC had the likes of Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetel and Suhail Pasha. Looking at the performances of the youngsters, Sabir said:

"The youngsters have featured regularly even for 5-10 minutes. Rahim Ali has shown great progress but needs to make more improvements."

Sabir Pasha added that young players from every ISL club have showcased their abilities. He added that these footballers need to build on their potential.

